Share:

Bitcoin made nice and clean A-B-C correction within wave (4) in the 4-hour chart as mentioned and highlighted. We can actually already see it trying to wake up from the first 26k support area, but to confirm a completed correction, we need to see a recovery back above channel resistance line and 29k region. Just in case if correction is still in progress, then next deeper support is at 24k.>

If you are interested in detailed view and more analysis like this, then you may want to watch our video of a live webinar recorded on May 12 2023 below:

Get Full Access To Our Premium Elliott Wave Analysis For 14 Days. Click here.