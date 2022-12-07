Market picture
The crypto market remains detached from movements in traditional financial markets. Bitcoin continues to hover around $17K, despite the S&P 500 is down 1.5% and the Nasdaq down 2%. The capitalisation of the entire crypto market is unchanged overnight, remaining at $853bn.
Cryptocurrency enthusiasts are waiting for ideas and news that could move the market forward. And the very fact that stocks are falling without dragging crypto down points to the technical nature of the latest correction after an impressive rally.
Glassnode recorded a weakening pace of bitcoin investor capitulation. The trend in realised losses after the FTX collapse has subsided, while there has been a positive shift in on-chain activity.
On weekly timeframes, the current lull forms a bullish divergence between the price and RSI chart, with lower local lows corresponding to higher index levels. This is a signal of bottom formation, often followed by a reversal to the upside. It is usually relatively slow and fragile at the first stage. At the end of 2018, we saw almost four months of near-zero momentum before a rally began that tripled the price.
News background
Bitcoin's mining difficulty fell 7.2% to 34.24 terahash amid a shutdown of outdated, unprofitable ASIC miners. This is the most significant drop since July 2021, when China banned mining.
Goldman Sachs plans to spend "tens of millions of dollars" to buy or invest in cryptocurrencies whose valuations have fallen due to the FTX collapse.
Texas Senator Ted Cruz said cryptocurrency mining is essential to the US energy system. He said he invests in bitcoin because the government does not control it and only buys BTC every week.
Mad Money show host Jim Cramer believes the cryptocurrency market will collapse in 2023, so he urged investors to sell all their crypto assets.
Renowned cryptocurrency sceptic Peter Schiff has again predicted a massive collapse of the entire cryptocurrency market. He believes the BTC exchange rate could fall as low as $5000.
Former trader Jordan Belfort, known as "The Wolf of Wall Street" and who previously predicted the collapse of the FTX exchange, urged investors to stay away from all cryptocurrencies except Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price needs to pullback before BTC explodes to $20,000
Bitcoin price shows a clear start of a corrective wave in its journey to retest a critical hurdle. This pullback is necessary as it allows buyers to recuperate and kick-start a new leg-up. Bitcoin price has rallied 9% in the last six days and has set up a local top at $17,430.
Grayscale Investment sued by a hedge fund citing potential mismanagement of its Bitcoin Trust, GBTC
Grayscale Investment has a huge name in the crypto space primarily for being the premier Bitcoin fund. However, the situation for the investment firm is slowly turning unfavorable as it continues to take punch after another from all sides.
Will Polygon partnering with Warner Music to launch a web3 music platform push up MATIC price?
Polygon is one of the foremost blockchains in the smart contract and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. It is also a leader on the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) front, which is what the Warner Music Group will be leveraging to develop the first-of-its-kind music platform.
Luna Classic Price Prediction: LUNC nowhere near the bottom as investors continue to sell
Terra's Luna Classic broke out from a range-bound consolidation beginning in December. Investors quickly triggered their sell orders during the uptrend mover and have since forged a steep declining trend. A breach of the $0.00016000 level could trigger a 16% sweep-the-lows event.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Assessing likelihood of 80% rally for BTC before 2023
A massive bullish move is coming. In the last two articles, we have taken a look at why this is possible from a technical and on-chain perspective. In this weekly forecast, we will take a look at Bitcoin’s monthly performance for the last decade and determine if this bullish outlook is possible.