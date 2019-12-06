- Bitcoin is trading flat for the session after rejecting the top of the chart pattern.
BTC/USD 10-Minute Chart
The BTC/USD price has bounced off the top of the chart pattern shown below.
This does not mean the pattern will not break in the future but at the moment it is providing some resistance.
If the price is to break lower it will have to break the bear flag type pattern within the overall triangle.
It seems that the price could well move lower following the rejection of the pattern top and the two bar reversal candle formation.
Although on the daily chart the is a glimmer of hope for the bulls as it looks like a base is forming.
Additional Levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|7396.52
|Today Daily Change
|3.64
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|7392.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7582.56
|Daily SMA50
|8239.55
|Daily SMA100
|8822.59
|Daily SMA200
|9380.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7491.79
|Previous Daily Low
|7154.88
|Previous Weekly High
|7868.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|6526.82
|Previous Monthly High
|9580.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|6526.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7363.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7283.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7201.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7009.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6864.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7538.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7683.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7875.06
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Calm between the storm? Schiff says look out below, Dash, Monero stand out
Bitcoin in mid-range, BTC/USD is trading just below $7,400 after experiencing rises and falls of hundreds of dollars within days. Peter Schiff, a life-long crypto skeptic, said that pumpers and dumper have lost the plot, and added: "Look out below".
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bumps into $148.00, waits for new drivers
ETH/USD has recovered to $148.00 on Thursday; however, the upside momentum has faded away during early Asian hours. The second largest coin with the current market capitalization of $16.2 billion has settled in a tight range limited by $148.00 on the upside.
Monero Price Analysis: XMR/USD rises from the ashes
Monero is arguably the biggest single-digit gainer on the first Friday of December. The crypto has increased in value by 2% on the day after opening the trading session at $55.01.
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD market momentum turns from bearish to bullish
BCH/USD is on course of charting its second straight bullish day. Currently, the price has gone up slightly to $211.75 and is floating below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20), SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.