Bitcoin is trading flat for the session after rejecting the top of the chart pattern.

BTC/USD 10-Minute Chart

The BTC/USD price has bounced off the top of the chart pattern shown below.

This does not mean the pattern will not break in the future but at the moment it is providing some resistance.

If the price is to break lower it will have to break the bear flag type pattern within the overall triangle.

It seems that the price could well move lower following the rejection of the pattern top and the two bar reversal candle formation.

Although on the daily chart the is a glimmer of hope for the bulls as it looks like a base is forming.

Additional Levels