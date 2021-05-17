Bitcoin (BTC) continued to slide over the weekend and is now down about 20% month-to-date. The cryptocurrency approached initial support around $42,000 which could stabilize the sell-off. Price recoveries remain limited, evidenced by several months of slowing momentum, suggesting that sellers remain in control.
Bitcoin is trading around $44,800 at the time of writing.
-
The relative strength index (RSI) on the daily chart is now oversold similar to April 25 which preceded a near 20% price recovery.
-
Bitcoin is below the 100-day moving average, which is now resistance at $54,000. However, BTC will likely face immediate resistance at the $50,000 level as the uptrend weakens.
-
If initial support at $42,000 is broken, the next level of support is seen around $34,286, which is roughly a 50% retracement of the March 2020 low.
-
Bitcoin remains in a consolidation phase after failing to sustain moves above $64,000. An intermediate-term bullish to bearish trend reversal is on watch, especially as sell signals appear on the weekly chart.
Daily bitcoin chart shows support and resistance levels with oversold RSI.
Source: TradingView
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
