Bitcoin topped exactly at strong resistance at 33200/33700 & again shorts are working as we head towards the target of 31000/30500.
Ripple barely moving as we hold below strong resistance today at 0.6300/6400. Shorts need stops above 0.6450.
Ethereum shorts at strong resistance at 2300/2350 working perfectly as we break below the 200 day moving average at 2000 for another sell signal.
Daily analysis
Bitcoin holding strong resistance at 33200/33700 today targets 32000 & 31000/30500 before a retest of 29000/28500. A double bottom here would help to turn the medium term outlook positive, although this is looking increasingly unlikely now. Watch for support at 27500/27000 on any further losses.
A break above 34000 is a short term buy signal & can target 37000/37500. A break above 38000 is needed for a run to 40000/41000.
Ripple holding strong resistance today at 0.6300/6400 targets 0.6315/35 & 0.6000/5900 before a retest of 0.5200/5100. The 2019 high is at 0.4940. A break below here is catastrophic for bulls & risks a slide to 0.4400/4350.
Shorts need stops above 0.6450. A break higher is a short term buy signal targeting minor resistance at 0.6900. A break higher can target resistance at 0.7300/0.7400.
Ethereum outlook negative as we hold strong resistance now at 2000/2100 (we topped exactly here yesterday) targeting 1900/1850 before 61.8% Fibonacci support at 1728. I very much doubt this will hold a third time. A break below 1700 is yet another sell signal.
Bulls desperately need prices to break above 2150 (highly unlikely!!) to retest last week’s high at 2400/20. We should struggle to beat this level here but if we continue higher expect resistance at the 100 day moving average at 2550/2600.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
