Some analysts are expecting big things for Bitcoin in the near future when all the institutional selling has completed and capital gets deployed to the market.
Some crypto market analysts are highlighting the potential for a green first week on the crypto markets in January as part of what economist and trader Alex Krüger calls the “first week of the year effect.”
Krüger pointed out in a Dec. 29 tweet that for the past four years straight, Bitcoin (BTC) has enjoyed positive returns in the first week of January ranging from 7% to 36% between 2018 and 2021.
In 2021, BTC grew from $28,653 to $41,441 in the first week of Jan.
When asked what had happened in previous years, Krüger replied, “tbf only 2020 and 2021 matter, different markets, so do with those two data points as you will”.
Still expect a strong crypto up market in early Jan driven by fund inflows. Then risk-off ahead of the next FOMC (Jan/26) if the next inflation print comes in too hot (Jan/12).— Alex Krüger (@krugermacro) December 28, 2021
His optimistic outlook for early January comes from his expectation of strong “fund inflows,” which appears to be in line with the sentiments of Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal. Pal said in a Youtube interview on Dec. 27 that he believed the sell-offs on Bitcoin were finished, and that January would have a strong start as institutional capital gets reinvested in the market.
ExoAlpha CEO David Lifchitz believes institutions are still selling even with less than 24 hours remaining in 2021 in order to lock in tax losses. It’s possible that a January first week rebound could be correlated with the phenomenon.
Fintech and wealth management firm deVere Group CEO Nigel Green believes that December has shaped up as Bitcoin's worst monthly showing since May of 2021 due to what he calls “panic sellers practically giving away their cryptocurrencies to wealthy buyers.”
He is bullish on the largest cryptocurrency by market cap for the long term, however. Green feels that Bitcoin can protect investors from global inflation, and that “borderless, global, decentralized currencies are the future.”
Not everyone is bullish on crypto in 2022 however.
Professor of Finance at Sussex University Carol Alexander told CNBC that BTC could tank as far down as $10,000 in 2022. She is a skeptic however who believes that BTC has no fundamental value and that it has already reached its peak this cycle.
A more informed take comes from Todd Lowenstein, chief equity strategist from Union Bank. His view is that “Goldilocks conditions,” such as the COVID financial stimulus packages and low interest rates that benefited high asset prices, are coming to an end which will have a significant negative impact on BTC and traditional markets in 2022.
Goldilocks conditions are ending and the liquidity tide is receding which will disproportionately harm overvalued asset classes and speculative areas of the market including cryptocurrencies.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price provides buy opportunity before ascent toward $110,000
Bitcoin price could be awaiting a major upswing if the digital asset manages to slice above a crucial line of resistance. The prevailing chart pattern suggests that if the leading cryptocurrency could be expecting a 54% surge toward $110,000 if BTC breaks above $69,829.
Sandbox Price Prediction: SAND bulls prepare for 38% upswing
Sandbox price is forming a bullish chart pattern that could send SAND surging 38% toward $9.60. As long as the token manages to stay above the December 30 low at $5.55, the optimistic target could still be in the offing. A slice above $6.96 could unlock significant gains for SAND.
Polkadot prepared to explode as DOT targets $82 and new all-time highs
Polkadot price continues to consolidate between the $26 and $31 price range. A breakout, however, is finally developing. The upside potential for DOT is substantial. Polkadot price action continues to respond, bullishly, to a Point and Figure chart pattern known as a Spike Pattern.
Axie Infinity could spike over 60%, but downside risks for AXS remain
Axie Infinity price has faced significant selling pressure since the beginning of November, dropping as much as 46% from the all-time high. AXS is currently down 42% from the all-time high. There are some signs that a strong rally may occur – but other signs point to further movement south.
Bitcoin to enjoy massive tailwinds and surpass $100,000
Bitcoin had one of its less volatile years in 2021, with a 138% variation between the highest and lowest price point. Still, the year saw its fair share of whipsaws as BTC’s price action provided more entry and exit levels for investors to profit.