Bitcoin Gold Price Analysis: BTG/USD rockets above $8.0

- Bitcoin Gold soars over 19% on Tuesday amid renewed bullish interest across the market.
- Bitcoin Gold seeks support above $8.00 in a bid to push for gains targeting $10.
Bitcoin Gold pushed against key resistance levels, including $7, $7.5 and $8.5 in an incredible engulfing candle. The $19% surge has almost double the price at the beginning of the year. Moreover, the improving technical picture suggests that Bitcoin Gold has the potential to correct to new 2020 levels, eyeing $10.
The 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) has been very instrumental in the recovery witnessed since the first week of January. In the event a reversal occurs, the 50 SMA on the 4-hour chart will function as a support line. Additional support is expected from the 100 SMA in the same range.
According to the Relative Strength Index, the bullish action on the day is still intact. As long as the price stays above $8.00, gains towards $10 are likely. Amid the high volatility, the increasing volume suggests this bullish pressure will last longer.
BTG/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
