Bitcoin Gold Price Analysis: BTG/USD bulls wake up after bouncing off key trendline support

- Bitcoin Gold bounces off trendline support in a bid to avert further loses after a rejection from the resistance at $10.00.
- BTG/USD step above the 50-day SMA and the 200-day SMA hints towards a possible breakout above $10.00.
Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is once again in the green after retreating from the wall it hit at $10.00. Luckily the bulls’ concentration at an ascending trendline prevented further declines. Moreover, the price is trading above the moving averages where both the 50-day SMA and the 200-day SMA have formed a confluence around $8.35. A bullish momentum continues to build above the trendline support in spite of the digital asset growing by 2.45% on the day to trade at $9.05.
A glance at Bitcoin Gold’s technical levels, one sees an asset strongly in the hands of the bulls. The MACD in the daily range is sitting comfortably in the positive region after a gradual but steady recovery from lows around -1.10 on March 12 and March 13 amid the Coronavirus triggered selloff.
On the other hand, the RSI shows that BTG/USD is settling in sideways action above $9.00 support. The indicator retreated from highs close to 70 last week only to find refuge at 50. On the upside, gains above $10.00 are possible, besides they would play a vital role in pulling Bitcoin Gold to levels past $14.00 (next hurdle) and $20.00 (psychological level).
BTG/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
