A provocative new advertising campaign from cryptocurrency exchange OKX challenges traditional finance and Web3 competitors by calling for a rewrite of current financial and digital systems.
The company released its latest production-quality advert, which subtly aims at the American exchange Coinbase and the broader traditional finance (TradFi) space. In an in-depth interview with Cointelegraph, OKX chief marketing officer Haider Rafique outlined the exchange’s belief that blockchain-enabled technology is imperative in rebuilding financial infrastructure and empowering digital ownership.
Under Rafique’s tenure, OKX has embarked on high-profile partnerships and bold advertising campaigns with the likes of Manchester City and the McLaren Formula1 team, exposing cryptocurrencies and Web3 offerings to massive audiences around the world.
Bitcoin (BTC $27,490) struggled to recover from fresh losses on May 11 as a false alarm over United States government sales spooked markets.
BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
Analysts deny US government BTC sales
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD circling $27,400 at the time of writing.
The pair had seen a flash sell-off the day prior, briefly taking it to $26,850 after claims that confiscated BTC held by the U.S. government was being sold off.
This was subsequently disproved, but for already sensitive crypto markets, the damage was done.
Among traders, Jackis described the local lows as a “scam” move, while forecasting lower levels to come.
“When the move feels like a scam and trades likes a scam then treat it like it,” he tweeted.
I do expect a breakdown lower sooner or later. I'm not yet sure how deep but prepared to act quickly if neccessary.
Fellow trader Anbessa also confirmed that he was looking for further downside, like various others focusing on a target zone around the $25,000 mark.
Financial commentator Tedtalksmacro meanwhile called May 10 “just another day in crypto.”
In a Twitter summary of the day’s events, he added that U.S. inflation data had delivered for risk asset bulls, implying ongoing declines to come in the next few months.
Next-block Bitcoin fee dips under $2
In a silver lining for Bitcoiners, the past 24 hours saw a major shift in on-chain transaction fees, these deflating considerably after reaching levels which had caused widespread uproar.
Live numbers from Mempool.space had next-block fee rates at 47 satoshis per byte at the time of writing, or just $1.80.
According to data from monitoring resource BitInfoCharts, even on May 10, the average fee had fallen below $15 — a drop of over 50% versus the day prior.
Reacting, Checkmate, lead on-chain analyst at Glassnode, took to task those who had called for code-changing measures to prevent fees from rising so heavily in future.
As Cointelegraph reported, fees had surged as a result of ordinals inscriptions greatly increasing on-chain activity and demand for block space.
“24hrs later, the average fees paid per block has returned to ~1.0 $BTC per block. Imagine arguing to change Bitcoin rules for a short-term fee spike due to people using the chain in ways you don't agree with,” he tweeted alongside a chart.
Trying to change the rules is the attack, not the inscriptions.
Bitcoin Average Fee Paid Per Block chart. Source: Checkmate/ Twitter
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin, Ethereum prices rally as US CPI inflation falls to 4.9%
Bitcoin price eyes the $29,000 target as US Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in at 4.9%, below market participant’s expectations of 5%. The largest asset by market capitalization rallied in response to the data release by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
AGIX, Fetch.AI and Render likely to benefit from big corporate AI push
The narrative involving AI tokens is gathering relevance with the latest round of announcements from U.S. corporate giants Meta, Humane, IBM and Wendy’s. Meta, Humane, IBM and Wendy’s have all announced new updates related to AI deployment on Wednesday.
Shiba Inu price in penalty box with descending trend channel chasing bulls away
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price has been handed over to the law of physics as the chart is starting to show proof of gravity even in altcoins. SHIB bulls are nowhere to be seen as only a handful venture to build a stake in Shiba Inu at the present.
Pro-Ripple attorney says XRP could be sold as a security in primary market
Attorney John Deaton, known as amicus curiae or an impartial adviser to the court of law in SEC v. Ripple, said that digital assets aren’t securities, but can be treated as such when they are exchanged in the primary market.
Bitcoin: BTC pauses 2023 rally, big picture remains bullish
Bitcoin (BTC) price has remained flat as it encountered the weekly resistance via a bearish breaker area. Despite multiple rejections on the daily and the four-hour timeframes, BTC bears have not been able to take control of the price action.