Bitcoin ETF proposal decisions have been delayed by the SEC

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has delayed decisions regarding three Bitcoin ETF proposals.

Decisions have been postponed to the respective dates of Oct.13 and Oct. 18.

Bitwise Asset Management, VanEck/SolidX and Wilshire Phoenix, asset managers, had proposed ETFs earlier in the year, filed with exchanges NYSE Arca and Cboe BZX, are all exploring to become the first such investment vehicle based on Bitcoin.

The filings were published in the Federal Register in February and June, kicking off the legally-mandated 240-day clock on a final decision.

It was detailed according to a publication that final decisions on the Bitwise and VanEck/SolidX proposals are expected by Oct. 13 and Oct. 18, respectively. The next decision on the Wilshire Phoenix proposal is scheduled to occur by Sept. 29.