TRENDING:
Fed Minutes
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Bitcoin ETF inflows could serve as potential tailwind for Q4 gains

  • Bitwise's Matt Hougan says Bitcoin ETFs could attract massive inflows, surpassing their 2024 record.
  • Bitcoin could stretch its rally further if strong ETF inflows continue in Q4.
  • Futures open interest has also risen sharply, as traders exhibit a long leverage bias.
Bitcoin ETF inflows could serve as potential tailwind for Q4 gains
Michael EbiekutanMichael EbiekutanFXStreet

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading near $123,000 on Wednesday and could be set for a strong Q4 rally amid a resurgence in institutional appetite for spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Bitcoin ETFs to see strong inflows in Q4 as institutional demand accelerates

Bitcoin ETFs are on track to surpass their 2024 record of $36 billion, according to Bitwise Chief Investment Officer (CIO) Matt Hougan in a note on Tuesday.

He clarified that although the current inflows appear minor, with only $22.5 billion in the first nine months of 2025, there's still much room for an end-of-year surge.

"From where I sit, the stars are aligned for a very strong Q4 for flows — more than enough to push us to a new record (and a new all-time high in bitcoin's price)," Hougan wrote.

Hougan cited three major catalysts for a bullish final quarter for Bitcoin ETFs, including BTC's price returns, debasement trade and growing institutional approvals. He stated that Bitcoin is seeing more institutional recognition, with Morgan Stanley advising up to 4% BTC allocation for risk-tolerant clients.

Another catalyst is that gold and Bitcoin are the best-performing major assets this year, fueling what Wall Street has dubbed the "debasement trade." The term implies betting on assets that thrive when fiat currencies lose value.

With the US money supply expanding by 44% since 2020 and JPMorgan's acknowledgement of the debasement trade trend, Hougan suggests that the narrative is going mainstream, which is profitable for Bitcoin.

He highlighted that the bullish potential could fuel spot BTC ETF inflows, citing Bitcoin's surge to a new all-time high of $126,199 on Monday, fueled by over $3.5 billion ETF inflows last week.

The wave of inflows constitutes one of the strongest buying momentum since April, indicating renewed institutional appetite, according to on-chain analytics firm Glassnode in a report on Wednesday.

Glassnode stated that a sustained trend of inflows between October and November could spur a further rally for BTC, with Q4 historically being Bitcoin's strongest quarter.

The recent resurgence in inflows pushed Bitcoin's spot volume to its highest level since April, suggesting increased liquidity and strength backing the top crypto's momentum.

The rebound in spot volume was accompanied by a surge in futures open interest, which reached a new all-time high of nearly $50 billion as Bitcoin climbed above $120,000, according to Glassnode. Annualized funding rates also rose above 8%, reflecting strong demand for leveraged longs and growing speculative momentum. 

Glassnode stated that although the rise does not yet signal overheating, rising funding costs have historically preceded brief market pullbacks as excess leverage unwinds.

Bitcoin trades near $123,000 on Wednesday, with US spot BTC ETFs attracting over $2 billion in the past two days, setting the stage for potential record inflows by the end of the week.

Related news

Author

Michael Ebiekutan

With a deep passion for web3 technology, he&#39;s collaborated with industry-leading brands like Mara, ITAK, and FXStreet in delivering groundbreaking reports on web3&#39;s transformative potential across diverse sectors. In addi

More from Michael Ebiekutan
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH reclaims $4,500 as Bit Digital expands treasury to 150,244 ETH

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH reclaims $4,500 as Bit Digital expands treasury to 150,244 ETH

Ethereum (ETH) reclaimed $4,500 on Wednesday following Bit Digital's (BTBT) announcement that it has boosted its treasury to 150,244 ETH. Ethereum treasury company Bit Digital said it bought 31,057 ETH, after raising $150 million from a convertible note offering, according to a statement on Wednesday.

XRP price remains choppy as futures open interest declines

XRP price remains choppy as futures open interest declines

Ripple (XRP) is struggling to hold above a short-term support at $2.85 on Wednesday, reflecting a relatively calm cryptocurrency market after a sharp decline the previous day. 

MetaMask rolls out perpetual futures trading amid plans for Polymarket integration

MetaMask rolls out perpetual futures trading amid plans for Polymarket integration

Self-custody wallet provider MetaMask has launched derivatives on its platform, enabling users to trade Hyperliquid-based perpetual futures directly within their wallet.

Bitcoin's four-year cycle 'is dead' following rising institutional demand: K33 Research

Bitcoin's four-year cycle 'is dead' following rising institutional demand: K33 Research

Bitcoin's (BTC) surge to a new all-time high of $126,199 this week shows that its traditional four-year cycle pattern has become outdated, according to K33 Research.
Bitcoin: Will "Uptober" deliver?

Bitcoin: Will "Uptober" deliver?

Bitcoin price hovers around $120,000 at the time of writing on Friday, following a strong weekly rally of nearly 7% amid optimism surrounding the ‘Uptober’ narrative. Institutional demand supports the price rise, with BTC’s spot ETFs recording a weekly inflow of over $2 billion, while firms such as Metaplanet and Strategy add BTC to their reserves. 