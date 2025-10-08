TRENDING:
Fed Minutes
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

MetaMask rolls out perpetual futures trading amid plans for Polymarket integration

  • MetaMask announced the launch of perpetual futures trading on its wallet, powered by Hyperliquid.
  • The Consensys-backed wallet is also planning to integrate prediction marketplace Polymarket into its platform this year.
  • MetaMask also confirmed plans to launch its own native token, aimed at enhancing decentralization and governance on its platform.
MetaMask rolls out perpetual futures trading amid plans for Polymarket integration
Michael EbiekutanMichael EbiekutanFXStreet

Self-custody wallet provider MetaMask has launched derivatives on its platform, enabling users to trade Hyperliquid-based perpetual futures directly within their wallet.

MetaMask launches perpetual futures alongside rewards program

MetaMask announced in a statement on Wednesday that it has rolled out perpetual futures trading on its platform, powered by decentralized exchange Hyperliquid (HYPE).

The new feature will allow users to trade derivatives directly from their MetaMask wallets. The platform noted that perpetual trading is now available in select regions and supports one-click funding from any Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chain, while also removing swap fees for trades.

"Ultimately, we're working not just to bring people on-chain, but to create the reasons users will never want to leave", said Gal Eldar, Global Product Lead at MetaMask.

MetaMask also stated it will launch a seasonal points system in permitted regions, featuring level-based rewards that encourage on-chain activity.

The program will enable users to earn points by swapping tokens, trading perpetuals, and referring others, with plans to include rewards for spending on the MetaMask Card and holding mUSD stablecoin.

The Consensys-backed wallet also plans to integrate prediction markets in partnership with Polymarket. The addition, expected later this year, will enable users to trade across a wide range of sectors, including sports, crypto and politics — all within the MetaMask wallet.

The development is part of MetaMask's broader vision to become an on-chain platform for personal finance.

"MetaMask was built to give people true ownership of their assets. Now we're extending that same principle to the world's most important markets, giving people access without ever giving up custody," Eldar added.

The platform launched its native US Dollar-pegged stablecoin mUSD in September, which supports swaps and bridging across its network.

MetaMask also confirmed plans to launch its own native token, aimed at enhancing decentralization and governance on its platform. The token will be natively integrated into the wallet, providing governance rights and incentives for user participation.

Related news

Author

Michael Ebiekutan

With a deep passion for web3 technology, he&#39;s collaborated with industry-leading brands like Mara, ITAK, and FXStreet in delivering groundbreaking reports on web3&#39;s transformative potential across diverse sectors. In addi

More from Michael Ebiekutan
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Solana bulls eye $250 breakout, but declining on-chain activity could delay move

Solana bulls eye $250 breakout, but declining on-chain activity could delay move

Solana offers subtle bullish signals, trading above $220 on Wednesday. The short-term outlook for the smart contracts token mirrors that of the broader cryptocurrency market, which is generally recovering after the correction experienced on Tuesday.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold steady after a brief correction

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold steady after a brief correction

Bitcoin regains momentum, trading above $122,000 on Wednesday, following a sharp pullback the previous day. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are holding steadily above key support levels, as bulls look forward to recouping the losses incurred on Tuesday.

Pi Network Price Forecast: Selling pressure mounts as PI eyes key $0.2000 support

Pi Network Price Forecast: Selling pressure mounts as PI eyes key $0.2000 support

Pi Network price is down 3% at press time on Wednesday, following a 6% decline from the previous day. Both large transaction records on the network and the technical outlook indicate heightened selling pressure, which could further extend the losses to $0.2000 round figure. 

Bitcoin steadies near $122,000 as market shows signs of overheating

Bitcoin steadies near $122,000 as market shows signs of overheating

Bitcoin (BTC) holds steady near $122,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday, following a 2.6% pullback the previous day, as rising profit-taking pressure kept investors cautious.

Bitcoin: Will "Uptober" deliver?

Bitcoin: Will "Uptober" deliver?

Bitcoin price hovers around $120,000 at the time of writing on Friday, following a strong weekly rally of nearly 7% amid optimism surrounding the ‘Uptober’ narrative. Institutional demand supports the price rise, with BTC’s spot ETFs recording a weekly inflow of over $2 billion, while firms such as Metaplanet and Strategy add BTC to their reserves. 