MetaMask rolls out perpetual futures trading amid plans for Polymarket integration

Self-custody wallet provider MetaMask has launched derivatives on its platform, enabling users to trade Hyperliquid-based perpetual futures directly within their wallet.

MetaMask launches perpetual futures alongside rewards program

MetaMask announced in a statement on Wednesday that it has rolled out perpetual futures trading on its platform, powered by decentralized exchange Hyperliquid (HYPE).

The new feature will allow users to trade derivatives directly from their MetaMask wallets. The platform noted that perpetual trading is now available in select regions and supports one-click funding from any Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chain, while also removing swap fees for trades.

"Ultimately, we're working not just to bring people on-chain, but to create the reasons users will never want to leave", said Gal Eldar, Global Product Lead at MetaMask.

MetaMask also stated it will launch a seasonal points system in permitted regions, featuring level-based rewards that encourage on-chain activity.

The program will enable users to earn points by swapping tokens, trading perpetuals, and referring others, with plans to include rewards for spending on the MetaMask Card and holding mUSD stablecoin.

The Consensys-backed wallet also plans to integrate prediction markets in partnership with Polymarket. The addition, expected later this year, will enable users to trade across a wide range of sectors, including sports, crypto and politics — all within the MetaMask wallet.

The development is part of MetaMask's broader vision to become an on-chain platform for personal finance.

"MetaMask was built to give people true ownership of their assets. Now we're extending that same principle to the world's most important markets, giving people access without ever giving up custody," Eldar added.

The platform launched its native US Dollar-pegged stablecoin mUSD in September, which supports swaps and bridging across its network.

MetaMask also confirmed plans to launch its own native token, aimed at enhancing decentralization and governance on its platform. The token will be natively integrated into the wallet, providing governance rights and incentives for user participation.