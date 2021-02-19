Bitcoin ETF debuts in North America as Elon Musk says BTC is “simply a less dumb form of liquidity than cash”

Bitcoin ETF starts trading in North America, attracting over $165 million in volume.

Elon Musk says that he never directly influenced Tesla's decision to buy $1.5 billion worth of BTC.

Bitcoin holds above $51,000 as analysts remain strongly bullish for higher highs.

BTC may abandon the uptrend if support at $50,000, and the 50 SMA is lost.

The first North America Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) went live on Thursday, attracting more than $165 million in traded shares. The debut comes after a massive surge in the value of BTC since last year. Meanwhile, the founder of the world's largest electric vehicle manufacturer, Elon Musk, believes that Bitcoin offers the best liquidity alternative to fiat.

North America on the map with the first Bitcoin ETF product

The new product debuted for the first time in Toronto on Thursday with the ticker BTCC. Purpose Investments Inc., the product's issuer, allows investors to buy into "physical/digital Bitcoin directly." The number of funds this Bitcoin ETF will attract into the industry is still unknown, but the massive volume on its first day of trading suggested that investors had been eager. According to CFRA Research's director of ETF research, Todd Rosenbluth:

There's sizable untapped interest for a Bitcoin investment that has the benefits of an ETF.

While most ETFs come to market globally with an educational hurdle to overcome, many investors are familiar with what is inside BTCC.

Tesla's action is not reflective of my opinion – Elon Musk

Elon Musk seems to have distanced himself from Tesla's decision to include Bitcoin on its balance sheet. The billionaire founder took to Twitter saying that:

I am not an investor; I am an engineer; I don't even own any publicly traded stock besides Tesla.

However, Musk went ahead to say that only fools were expected not to realize "when a fiat currency has negative real interest."

Consequently, the founder of SpaceX, a leading private space exploration company, also reckoned that Bitcoin is "simply a less dumb form of liquidity than cash" and that it is an asset that can attract any S&P500 company.

Bitcoin could be better than gold

Over the last few months, Bitcoin's rally has attracted key global figures, including Elon Musk, the world's second-richest person. Moreover, Jeffrey Gundlach, a long-term investor in gold, seems to be leaning the Bitcoin way saying that the pioneer cryptocurrency could be better than the precious metal.

I am a long term dollar bear and gold bull but have been neutral on both for over six months. Lots of liquid poured into a funnel creates a torrent. Bitcoin maybe The Stimulus Asset. Doesn’t look like gold is. — Jeffrey Gundlach (@TruthGundlach) February 18, 2021

Bitcoin could test $50,000, but its outlook is bullish

Bitcoin is trading at $51,300 after correcting from the recently achieved new all-time high of $52,500. The rally to higher levels has cooled off, perhaps to let fundamentals catch up. Meanwhile, BTC is likely to retest the crucial level at$50,000 based on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) trend.

As the MACD line crossed under the signal line, Bitcoin bears gained more strength hence the breakdown from the new record highs. However, most analysts remain bullish like the 'Altcoin Sherpa,' who told his fans on Twitter, "I think that this could be retesting 50k, but let's see. I'm still bullish on Bitcoin overall; it should go higher IMO."

BTC/USD 4-hour chart

Looking at the other side of the fence

Bitcoin may fall sharply if the support at $50,000 is lost. Besides, the ascending channel's lower boundary and the 50 Simple Moving Average must remain intact to ensure that the uptrend stays intact. However, it is essential to keep in mind levels at $46,000 and $44,000 because they recently function as support areas.