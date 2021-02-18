Bitcoin price at new all-time highs while on-chain metrics suggest further growth

- Bitcoin price eyes a 25% upswing if it manages to close above $52,300 on its daily chart.
- Multiple on-chain indicators have been showing bullish accumulation from retail and institutions alike.
- An unforeseen event leading to a spike in selling pressure could see BTC retrace to $42,000.
Bitcoin shows no signs of a steep correction despite the massive gains it has posted since the beginning of the year. Now, a crucial resistance level is the only hurdle preventing BTC from advancing further.
Bitcoin price primed for lift-off
Bitcoin price blasted through the $42,000 mark on February 8 after Tesla announced a $1.50 billion investment in BTC.
The bullish impulse was fueled by speculation and FOMO among market participants, who rushed to exchanges to get a piece of this cryptocurrency. As buy orders piled up, Bitcoin price was recently able to make a new all-time high of $52,800.
Although BTC has retraced since the peak, a breach of the $52,300 level could push its market value by 25%. In this case, Bitcoin price will rise to $65,500 or the 161.8% Fibonacci retracement level.
BTC/USD 1-week chart
Bitcoin price growth so far seems surreal. Even JP Morgan’s Global Market Strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou suggested that BTC “looks unsustainable” at the current levels. Regardless, multiple on-chain indicators suggest that this is only the beginning of the bullish cycle.
Supply is being depleted from trading platforms
The total number of BTC tokens available on cryptocurrency exchanges is dropping fast. Since late February 2020, Bitcoin’s balance on trading platforms has plummeted by nearly 20%. It went from 3 million tokens to roughly 2.35 million.
The steep decline in exchanges’ holdings shows that investors could be using Bitcoin as a store of value because they believe in its upside potential. Since the overall trend in the market seems to “HODL” Bitcoin instead of trading it, the selling pressure behind it is significantly dropping.
A further decrease in Bitcoin’s balance on exchanges will inadvertently cap its downside potential, which is a very bullish sign for the bulls.
Bitcoin Balance on Exchanges
While everything seems to be looking up for Bitcoin price, it is crucial to understand that unforeseen events could lead to a market crash. Therefore, rejection at the $52,300 resistance level could push BTC down to its previous all-time high of $42,000.
