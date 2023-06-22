The Netherlands has welcomed a new equity exchange-traded (ETF) fund that will give investors exposure to a basket of Bitcoin (BTC $30,207) -related company stocks.
French investment firm Melanion Capital’s Bitcoin Equities ETF began trading on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange on June 22, introducing an equities-based approach to investing in the Bitcoin ecosystem.
The ETF is designed to track the Melanion Bitcoin Exposure Index, which is a custom basket of European and American stocks closely tied to BTC’s market price.
The ETF complies with the European Commission’s Undertakings for the Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (UCITS) regulatory framework for managing and trading mutual funds.
UCITS funds allow investment firms to register and sell trading products across the European Union by providing regulatory and investor protection requirements.
Melanion Capital CEO Jad Comair said the firm’s expansion to the Euronext Amsterdam exchange gives Dutch investors a “regulated and transparent solution” to gain exposure to the Bitcoin ecosystem.
The Dutch market has shown tremendous interest in digital assets, and we are delighted to offer them an avenue to access this exciting investment opportunity within a regulated framework.
Melanion’s Bitcoin Exposure Index comprises stocks from companies with significant investments in Bitcoin holdings, cryptocurrency exchanges and mining operations.
The index includes the likes of MicroStrategy, which under Michael Saylor’s guidance, has acquired over 140,000 BTC valued at over $12.6 billion as of April 2023. Coinbase and Robinhood are two notable exchange platforms, while mining firms like Riot, Marathon Digital and Hut8 also form part of Melanion’s stock index.
The firm notes that the ETF aims to remain correlated to the market performance of Bitcoin, although a minimum correlation threshold has not been established. Melanion’s Bitcoin Equities ETF is also listed on the Euronext Paris and Euronext Milan stock exchanges.
Bitcoin ETFs have been in the headlines in June 2023, with the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock, filing an application for a Bitcoin spot ETF with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
