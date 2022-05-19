Bitcoin Elliott Wave Technical Analysis and TradingLevels. Market Summary: Bitcoin is retesting supply at (30,000 Major TradingLevel TL3) as Wave (iv) of iii) of C of (2).
Crypto Market Summary: Crypto markets are still in sync with the Nasdaq stocks and today I compare Apple stock to Bitcoin. The first Elliott Wave Impulse structure is in place confirming the downwards direction.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Wave (iv) is completed and the first Impulse wave lower is underway. We are currently short and will look to add short positions on rallies and new lows.
