Bitcoin Ethereum Cryptocurrency:BTC-USD Elliott Wave Technical Analysis and TradingLevels.
Crypto Market Summary: Elliott Wave (iv) corrective bear market rally, once completed expect a move into new lows, but hopefully the last low.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Either trade wave four rally higher and or wait for Wave (iv) to complete and trade Wave (v) of v) lower. Expect the move up to last two trading sessions in line with US tech stocks.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
How Solana price will react after Solend attempts to take over investor’s wallet
Solana price is looking top-heavy as it hovers below the $38.2 hurdle. Solend, a lending/borrowing platform voted to take control of a whale’s account to prevent a cascade of liquidation. Rejection at $38.22 and the fallout from this fiasco could trigger SOL to crash to $25.
This is where LUNA 2.0 price recovery will land
Terra showed restraint and stayed above $1.69 even as BTC crashed below $18,000. LUNA price has been trading below the larger range since its breakdown on June 8. However, the recent surge in bullish momentum could push Terra up to retest the said level.
Polkadot price is on pace for $4, but a pullback is expected for these reasons
Polkadot price could print one more decline into $4. Bitcoin, however, shows bullish evidence; thus, a pullback scenario is likely. Polkadot price shows signals of a temporary bottom.
Bitcoin may have bottomed, but Ethereum price suggests otherwise for these reasons
Ethereum price lures the everyday investor to implement a dollar-cost average investing strategy. The invalidation level for Ethereum price, however, is still wide and less favorable than Bitcoins'.
Bitcoin: Everything you need to know about BTC 200-week MA
Bitcoin price has gone through turbulent times over the last few months. From reaching a new all-time high to hitting yearly lows and revisiting levels since 2020, the crypto markets have been extremely volatile.