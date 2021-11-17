Bitcoin Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Trading Strategies.
Bitcoin and Ethereum Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Overview: Ethereum to $5,000 Major TradingLevel 5 (TL5).
Bitcoin Technical Analysis Overview: Bullish above 65,000 and bullish corrective below $65,000.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave: (c) of ii) of 3 of (5).
Trading Levels Bitcoin: Support 65 Medium Level then Group2 66,500|67200|68,000.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Working a Classic Trading Levels pattern across 65,000 Medium Level (ML65).
Video Chapters:
00:00 Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis.
20:01 Ethereum prediction.
22:40 Thank you for watching Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis.
Trading Tip:
"Never, ever argue with your trading system."
