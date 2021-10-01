Bitcoin Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Trading
Overview: Bitcoin and Ethereum there is a good case for being bearish and bullish, in regards to the Elliott wave count both markets are getting to a point of no return, meaning that is a trading session or two we will know if the crypto markets will be be bearish or bullish.
Bitcoin Technical Analysis 45,000 resistance held, the next step for the bullish case is to develop a solid support on 43000, if the 42,000 becomes the resistance then the bears have control of the market.
Trading Levels Bitcoin: mTL3|43,000 the Midpoint mTL5|45,000 and Minor Group2 46,500|47,200|48,000
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Its cross roads for being bearish or bullish, the video explains what to do in both cases
trading tip: less is more, make the first position very small, get it to break even and then add another position. The first step is to half the initial risk, always think how you can do that. halving your risk doubles your improvement as a trader.
Video Chapters
00:00 Bearish Bitcoin count
07:11 Bullish Bitcoin count
18:57 Thank you for watching Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis
Peter Mathers - TradingLounge
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Terra completes network update, bridging LUNA with Cosmos, Solana, and Polkadot
Terra’s upgrade to Columbus 5 is on, expected to bring more scalability and features for projects. Columbus 5 is Terra’s most significant one yet since it introduces a new “burn” policy.
Switzerland national postal service to debut crypto stamp on polygon
The Swiss crypto stamp is a digital collectible linked to a traditional physical stamp issued by the Swiss Post.
Chainlink to deceive investors as LINK price eyes 30% breakout
Chainlink price began its consolidation after a steep descent that started on September 7. This coiling up could be confusing to investors as LINK could pull a 180.
SafeMoon price has 26% gains on the table
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on SafeMoon price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how SAFEMOON will breakout.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.