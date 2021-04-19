Bitcoin (BTC) Ethereum (ETH) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave
Overview: The billion dollar sell off from 65000 sends cryptos into a large corrective pattern
Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: Wave (4)
Trading Levels: Resistance Medium Level ML65|65,000 with second resistance at 60,000 the 61.8% and with support at the Major level TL5|50,000
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Waiting for this first leg down to complete
Peter Mathers TradingLounge
