Bitcoin (BTC) Ethereum (ETH) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave
Overview: Bitcoin and Ethereum are in a bullish trend that will continue higher...
Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: Wave iii of (iii) of iii)
Trading Levels: Bitcoin is trying to establish the 60k as the support, the 61,62 and 63 are all part of Minor Group1 followed by the Medium Level ML65|65,000
Cardano price targets $2 ahead of protocol upgrade
Cardano price consolidating in a pennant continuation pattern. Musing About the Roadmap shares that IOHK Global will focus on its business in Africa. If you want to be part of something big, there is no better choice than Cardano.
Dogecoin price needs to overcome the $0.068 resistance for a trip to the moon
Dogecoin price pattern has evolved into a larger ascending triangle since March but has failed to overcome $0.0675, the 50% retracement level of the February decline, on a daily closing basis. It could just be a matter of time as support builds just below at $0.0636.
VeChain price has been a frontrunner, but may be due for a consolidation
VeChain price has gained 545% from the cup-with-handle breakout in late December, but it is now at record or near-record overbought levels on multiple time frames and hitting key short-term Fibonacci levels.
Litecoin prints new yearly high while bulls push further
Litecoin price successfully broke out from a symmetrical triangle pattern on April 5 with a 9.5% gain. It printed a new rally high today at $262.98, just short of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2017-2018 bear market at $268.06. The bullish LTC thesis sees higher levels moving forward.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: SEC commissioner cozies up to BTC ETF, on-chain metrics reset making way for volatile move
Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption has soared over the last couple of months, with institutions like Visa, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and others dipping their toes in the BTC markets. Likewise, prices look primed to advance further despite the ongoing consolidation phase.