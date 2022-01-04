There is no big changes in the Crypto market since yesterday. It remains under intraday bearish pressure and there can be room for more weakness at the start of 2022, especially if we take a look on daily BTC/NDX (Bitcoin against NASDAQ) ratio chart, where we are looking for a five-wave drop within wave C to complete a zig-zag A-B-C corrective pattern.
BTC/NDX daily Elliott Wave analysis
Bitcoin, BTCUSD made a three-wave intraday pullback over the weekend after sharp and impulsive sell-off, ideally an (a)-(b)-(c) running flat corrective pattern that can send the price even lower in the days ahead.
Bitcoin intraday Elliott Wave analysis
Cardano price presents a bullish buying opportunity
Cardano price, like Solana, has set up a bottom reversal pattern, indicating a trend change is likely. A bounce off the immediate support floor will kick-start the bullish outlook for ADA and propel it to retest a crucial resistance barrier.
Why Dogecoin price could kickstart a 30% rally if this key resistance breaks
Dogecoin price appears to be preparing for a 30% upswing if the bulls manage to slice above one key area of resistance. A technical indicator suggests that there are more buyers than sellers in the market, adding credence to the optimistic forecast.
Bitcoin hashrate reaches all-time high as BTC celebrates 13th anniversary
The Bitcoin mining hashrate reached an all-time high over the weekend, just ahead of the 13th anniversary of the creation of the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. BTC was launched by pseudonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto on January 3, 2009.
Solana Price Prediction: SOL eyes 15% gains despite looming death cross
Solana price is at an inflection point that could make or break its near-term outlook. From a four-hour perspective, SOL is likely to kick-start a minor uptrend that will push it to retest crucial hurdles. Solana price has tagged the $168.14 support level twice.
Bitcoin to enjoy massive tailwinds and surpass $100,000
Bitcoin had one of its less volatile years in 2021, with a 138% variation between the highest and lowest price point. Still, the year saw its fair share of whipsaws as BTC’s price action provided more entry and exit levels for investors to profit.