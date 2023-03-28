Bitcoin BTC-USD Elliott Wave technical analysis
Content Bitcoin BTC/USD.
Summary Tech stocks are topping in the same pattern as Bitcoin...Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao were sued by the CFTC for allegedly failing to properly register has softened the markets, however the current move down is in line with the larger tech stocks.
Elliott Wave Wave ii) correction back to 25,000.
Strategy: Trade to 25,000 and exit.
Analyst Peter Mathers TradingLounge™ Australian Financial Services Licence - AFSL 317817.
