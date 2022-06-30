Bitcoin fell toward the $19,000 level in Asian afternoon hours after central bankers renewed inflation warnings at the European Central Bank’s (ECB) annual forum on Wednesday.
The asset dropped 5.5% in the past 24 hours, and is on track for a record 40% monthly decline. Other large cryptocurrencies also weakened, with ether notching a 9.9% 24-hour drop and Solana’s SOL falling as much as 11%. Total cryptocurrency market capitalization lost 4.3%.
Bitcoin dropped below support at $20,000 amid renewed inflation concerns. (TradingView)
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the Fed's commitment to increasing interest rates to curtail inflation. Speaking at the ECB meeting, he said he was more concerned about the challenge posed by inflation than the possibility of higher interest rates pushing the U.S. economy into a recession.
“Is there a risk we would go too far? Certainly, there’s a risk,” Powell said. “The bigger mistake to make – let’s put it that way – would be to fail to restore price stability.”
Powell said the Fed had to raise rates rapidly, Reuters reported, adding that a gradual increase could cause consumers to feel that higher prices of commodities would persist. About a week ago, his comments suggested rate hikes could soften before next year.
U.S. equity market futures fell following Powell’s comments, with S&P 500 futures losing 1.59% and those on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 falling 1.9%. Asian markets were in the red with Japan’s Nikkei 225 losing 1.54% and the Asian-focused index Asia Dow losing 1.14%.
Central banks across the globe are weighing interest-rate increases amid surging price pressures. Spain reported a 37-year record inflation of 10% earlier this week, while India and China are grappling with the risks of economic contraction.
Such concerns add to already critical selling pressure on bitcoin. The asset has traded similar to risky technology stocks in the past few months and has lost some 58% this year.
Contagion risks from within the crypto industry, such as the possible insolvency of crypto lenders and the blow-up of prominent crypto fund Three Arrows, have further caused downward pressure on the asset that was otherwise conceived as a potential hedge against inflation.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Coinbase’s new SOL staking program won’t save Solana price from this brutal outlook
Solana price is lacking bullish momentum, which has led to a huge correction. This pullback comes after an impressive recovery rally seen across the entire crypto space.
Why short-sellers are moving to trade Ethereum price
Ethereum price faced rejection after failed attempts to move past a significantly important resistance barrier. This development has led to ETH reversing the trend and returning to a stable support level, which will now decide the fate of the smart contract token.
North Korea's Lazarus Group suspected of hacking another top tier cryptocurrency project
Blockchain analytics firm Elliptic has found a strong connection between North Korea’s Lazarus Group and the $100 million crypto hack on Harmony’s Horizon Bridge.
Dogecoin price is primed for a significant movement
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Dogecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where DOGE could be heading next.
Bitcoin: Everything you need to know about BTC 200-week MA
Bitcoin price has gone through turbulent times over the last few months. From reaching a new all-time high to hitting yearly lows and revisiting levels since 2020, the crypto markets have been extremely volatile.