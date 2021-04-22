A weakening Bitcoin presence could give altcoins the moonshot they have waited for three years.
Bitcoin (BTC) revisited recent lows near $52,000 on Thursday as sustained weakness continued for the largest cryptocurrency.
BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
Traders await altcoin “magic”
Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView revealed a lackluster day for BTC traders as BTC/USD briefly dipped below $53,000 before stabilizing around $1,000 higher.
The move came as Bitcoin was about to lose its market cap dominance supremacy to altcoins in what traditionally marks the “real” start of the “alt season.”
Charts from on-chain monitoring resource CoinMarketCap showed that as of Thursday, Bitcoin’s share of the overall cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at just 50.1%.
Having decreased sharply this year despite its own price gains, Bitcoin’s market cap share versus altcoins looked set to break through support, which has held for over three years.
Looking at historical behavior, each time Bitcoin loses the 50% mark, altcoins rapidly move in to pick up the slack, often led by Ether (ETH).
The reshuffling thus sparks an altcoin run that truly fits the description of an “alt season” — rapid gains to a peak followed by a cooling-off period as Bitcoin regains some lost ground. This was the case in both mid-2017 and early 2018.
Cryptocurrency market cap share chart. Source: CoinMarketCap
Should history repeat itself, it would be music to the ears of altcoin investors, many of whom have long claimed that an “alt season” is already underway but has yet to show its true colors.
A race to the top this time around could surprise even them, meanwhile, as many altcoins have already put in unbelievable performances in 2021.
“BTC dominance 51.6%. The magic starts when 50% breaks,” popular Twitter account CryptoBull summarized last week.
Market breaks Dogecoin’s spell
At the time of writing, Ether in particular was showing no signs of weakness in the face of fresh wobbles for BTC/USD, gaining 6% in 24 hours to approach $2,500 once again.
Others were less optimistic, with the top 50 cryptocurrencies mostly down on the day.
Dogecoin (DOGE), previously the star of the show, continued its slip after hitting all-time highs of $0.44 on some exchanges. DOGE/USD was already down 40% versus the high on Thursday.
DOGE/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bittrex). Source: TradingView
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BREAKING: Ethereum price hits new all-time high above $2,550
Ethereum price just had a breakout above the previous all-time high at $2,548 and faces no resistance ahead. The digital asset has been outperforming the market for the past two days and it's leading the other coins. The next most significant price target for ETH will be $3,000.
Cardano could slip to a two-month low if key level cracks
Cardano has been trading somewhat sideways for the past two months and established a massive resistance trendline around $1.5. The digital asset could be on the brink of a significant leg down if bulls can’t hold key support level.
Bitcoin hints at following ETH’s explosive rally, XRP indecisive
Bitcoin price seems to be coiling up for an upswing as it trades around a crucial support level. Ethereum, on the other hand, has already seen a massive run-up that might retest its local top. Unlike BTC or ETH, XRP shows signs of a drop from a technical perspective.
Dogecoin loses momentum, but upswing could still evolve
Dogecoin price crashes 35% after the hyped “dogeday420” fails to gather steam. Despite losing its upswing momentum, the meme coin could still surge if it bounces off the immediate demand. On-chain metrics point to a grim outlook for DOGE.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Institutional wave of BTC adoption follows new all-time highs
Bitcoin price hitting a new all-time high and Coinbase’s direct listing are perhaps two of the most important developments surrounding the pioneer cryptocurrency over the past week.