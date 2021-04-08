On the penultimate day of the workweek, Bitcoin is down 2% and trading at $57,000. The crypto market gave the community a big scare yesterday, reminding investors of the time when altcoin season was replaced by a sharp sell-off, including Bitcoin itself, becoming a trigger for the panic sentiment. Nevertheless, this time all ended well, and the benchmark cryptocurrency already stopped the decline on the approach of $55,600. At approximately the same time, altcoins also stopped falling.
The Bitcoin price was able to rebound, and although altcoins often cannot boast of the same, this time is different. The leading altcoin Ethereum briefly fell to $1,900 but is now back above $2K, though it is showing a decline of more than 3.5% overnight. Other top 10 altcoins were also revived after the correction, pointing to an unrealized demand in the market.
The star of the latest episode of the altcoin rally was the XRP token. As negative as the coin's outlook has been in recent months since the SEC litigation began, the token's rebound has been just as widespread after news broke that Ripple's lawyers are finally succeeding in their confrontation with the SEC. Attorneys secured the right to gain access to SEC documents that defined BTC and ETH as "non-security instruments." The XRP token has also come under correction pressure, losing 5% in a day, but it is now trading close to $1, which was very difficult to imagine in the recent past.
The total capitalization of the crypto market fell to $1.9 trillion because of yesterday's correction. However, given the magnitude of the growth, we can consider the size of the correction to be very small.
The latest episode of price fluctuations may also have been influenced by the "Kimchi premium". South Korea and Asia, in general, have a rather bright penchant for exciting technological innovation, so you can often see a significant premium to buy Bitcoin there. The scale was such that the regulator had to intervene to cool the situation down. As a result, a sell-off began, and the Bitcoin buying premium dropped to 11.5%. Thus, not only people in Africa or Venezuela, where there is no stable currency or understanding of what is going on in the economy in general, but also technologically developed countries, the crypto boom originators, are willing to pay significantly more for Bitcoin. Nevertheless, the "Kimchi premium" is an unstable indicator, as no one paid attention to it when three months ago, Bitcoin in Korea was trading cheaper than the rest of the world.
Disclaimer
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP keeps the lead ahead of BTC and ETH
Bitcoin price tries to rebound from a critical support level on the daily chart. Ethereum follows BTC closely but has more strength in the short-term and remains trading around $2,000. Ripple price outperformed every other big crypto after a massive 100% rally to new three-year high at $1.19.
Vechain ready for 40% upswing amid strong bullish momentum
Vechain price is trading inside an ascending parallel channel on the 12-hour chart. A breakout above the upper boundary of the channel will lead VET to new all-time highs.
Enjin kick-starts 65% bull rally after Coinbase listing
Enjin Coin price has breached the bull flag pattern, signaling a 65% upswing to $4.14. The SuperTrend indicator has flashed a buy signal, further supporting the bullish narrative.
Tezos primed for surge to new all-time highs
Tezos price seems to have finalized its consolidation period and is ready for a new leg up. The digital asset held above a critical support level and faces almost no barriers ahead.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC 2.0 gaining momentum, but price remains below all-time high
Bitcoin price with 440% returns over the last six months, 108% in Q1, and almost 30% this month reflect the evolution of BTC from a speculative asset to a means of payment and a store of value for individual and institutional investors.