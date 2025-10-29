TRENDING:
ONDO bounces off key support as it expands tokenized securities platform to BNB Chain

  • Ondo Global Markets has expanded to the BNB Chain, less than a month after going live on Ethereum.
  • Ondo will enable BNB Chain users to access over 100 tokenized securities via the decentralized exchange Pancakeswap.
  • ONDO bounced off the $0.72 support but faces a key descending trendline resistance.
ONDO bounces off key support as it expands tokenized securities platform to BNB Chain
Michael EbiekutanMichael EbiekutanFXStreet

Ondo Finance (ONDO) is up 2% on Wednesday after announcing that it will expand its tokenized securities platform to the BNB Chain.

Ondo Global Markets expands to BNB Chain

Ondo Finance has expanded its tokenized securities platform, Ondo Global Markets, to the BNB Chain, according to a statement on Wednesday.

Ondo Global Markets initially launched on the Ethereum blockchain in September, offering investors outside the US 24/7 onchain access to over 100 US stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The platform claims to have secured over $350 million in total value locked (TVL) and $669 million in total onchain volume since its launch.

"Real-world assets are one of the fastest-growing segments on BNB Chain, and having Ondo Finance join our ecosystem is another strong validation of that momentum," said Sarah Song, BNB Chain's head of business development.

BNB Chain users will be able to access the tokenized securities via decentralized exchange Pancakeswap, with Ondo aiming to integrate with wallets, DeFi protocols and other platforms in the BNB ecosystem.

"Expanding Ondo Global Markets to BNB Chain allows us to bring tokenized US stocks and ETFs to millions of users across Asia, Latin America, and other geographies, in an environment that is fast, cost-efficient, and highly interoperable," said Nathan Allman, Ondo Finance CEO and founder. "This is a major step toward making US markets globally accessible through blockchain technology."

Ondo Finance, backed by Peter Thiel's Founders Fund, boasts $1.78 billion in TVL, mostly dominated by tokenized treasuries. In 2025, the company acquired US broker-dealer Oasis Pro and blockchain developer Strangelove. It also launched its own Layer 1 platform, Ondo Chain, in February.

ONDO finds support at $0.72, aims for descending trendline resistance

ONDO bounced off the support at $0.72 on Wednesday but faces resistance levels at $0.82 and a descending trendline extending from September 12.

ONDO/USDT daily chart

The real-world assets-based token is trading below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), indicating a bearish trend. A rise above these EMAs could see ONDO resume a bullish move toward the $1 key level.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is below its neutral level but trending upward, while the Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) has crossed its midline, indicating a weakening bearish momentum.

