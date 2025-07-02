Bitcoin, crypto market decline as Senate passes President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill

- The crypto market faced a decline on Tuesday, with Bitcoin dropping to $105,000.
- Top altcoins Ethereum, XRP, and Solana declined 3.2%, 3% and 4%, respectively.
- The decline comes amid US Senate approval of One Big Beautiful Bill, reigniting tensions between President Trump and Elon Musk.
Bitcoin (BTC) is down 1.5% in the early Asian session on Wednesday as the crypto market saw a downturn following fresh political tensions between US President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the "One Big Beautiful Bill," which narrowly passed the Senate.
Bitcoin, altcoins retreat as Big Beautiful Bill moves past Senate
President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB) narrowly passed the Senate on Tuesday following a 51-50 vote by lawmakers. The voting process ended with a tie-breaker from Vice President JD Vance after more than 24 hours of debate.
The bill now heads back to the House — where it was first introduced — for a review of the amendments made by Senate lawmakers as Trump's July 4 deadline for the bill to reach his desk approaches.
The One Big Beautiful Bill Act is a tax and spending legislation spearheaded by Trump, which combines tax cuts, spending initiatives, and policy changes to extend tax legislation from his previous administration. The bill has received criticism from politicians for its potential to raise the US debt ceiling by $3 trillion.
It also stirred a new wave of criticism from Elon Musk, which reignited tensions between the Tesla CEO and Trump on Tuesday.
Musk reiterated his view on the bill's potential impact on the US national debt, adding that he could form a third political party in the US if the bill passes the Senate.
Trump brushed off the criticisms, claiming they stem from the bill's elimination of electric vehicle (EV) tax credits, which currently benefit Musk's companies.
"Elon Musk knew, long before he strongly endorsed me for president, that I was against EV mandate," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Monday.
Trump also proposed that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which Musk spearheaded earlier in the year, be used to strip those subsidies from the Tesla CEO's businesses, claiming the move would save the US "a fortune."
The reignited feud between Trump and Musk has led to a 4% decline in the crypto market in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin fell to the $105,000 level, dropping 1.5% on the day following a brief rise to $108,700 on Monday.
Major altcoins Ethereum (ETH), XRP, and Solana (SOL) also declined 3.2%, 3% and 4%, respectively, due to the rising political tensions. Notably, the meme coin sector was mildly affected by the development as major tokens Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and PEPE declined 4%, 2% and 4%, respectively.
Artificial intelligence (AI) tokens were also weakened by the political developments, with top tokens Bittensor (TAO), Near Protocol (NEAR), and Internet Computer (ICP) facing declines of 4%, 4% and 3%, respectively.
While the market has been down since the bill's passage, analysts at The Kobeissi Letter noted that its impact could lead to a rally in risk assets in the long run, considering it could help calm the bond market and allow the Federal Reserve (Fed) to cut rates.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
