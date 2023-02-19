A fresh burst higher into the weekly close for BTC price comes in tandem with suspicions over the motives of large-volume Bitcoin exchange traders.
Bitcoin tapped $25,000 for a third time on Feb. 19 as an all-important weekly close approached.
BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
Analysis warns over whale moves
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hitting $25,038 on Bitstamp.
Out-of-hours trading continued to see bulls pushing for a support-resistance flip of the key level, this marking the start of a major resistance cloud involving several long-term trend lines.
With everything to play for into the weekly close, the atmosphere among traders was tense.
"Sunday price movement can typically only be trusted towards daily close. Other than that, just gotta hope it stays in current range," popular trader Josh Rager acknowledged on Twitter.
Analyzing Binance order book activity, monitoring resource Material Indicators warned that large-volume players were still manipulating spot price by moving bid and ask levels.
“The notorious BTC buy wall moved AGAIN!” it wrote in a previous update.
“It appears they are trying to push price into their own asks. If they can attract enough buyers to clear $25k there's little friction to $26k and thin air to $30k. No clue how long they can do this. Happy to play along.
BTC/USD order book data (Binance). Source: Material Indicators/ Twitter
At the time of writing, volatility continued to edge back into spot markets with still more than six hours remaining until the UTC weekly candle close.
2017 comparison suggests "big move" in coming week
The longer-term view meanwhile formed cause for calm for trading suite Decentrader on the day.
Comparing current price behavior to Bitcoin's previous four-year halving cycle, the firm argued that in fact, everything was playing out in line with historical norms.
"The recent move from $17k to $23k matches the 2017 move around the 1000 day mark," it tweeted alongside an explanatory chart.
"Price ranged and moved slightly higher for 30 days and then put in another big move of roughly equal size. If Bitcoin continues to mirror 2017 we could be in for a big move this week.
BTC price comparative chart. Source: Decentrader/ Twitter
Decentrader CEO Filbfilb additionally stated that $180,000 was "the target" for BTC/USD upside.
"I’ll finesse with rational later but this is the short form," he added.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK poised for a 20% gain
This week, chainlink price has been one of the top-performing crypto assets, showing outstanding performance, while other cryptocurrencies have produced mundane price action. Traders should move Chainlink toward a top priority token on their watchlists as more volatility could ensue in the coming days.
Axie Infinity Price Prediction: AXS shows inherent risk moving forward
Axie Infinity (AXS) price shows a short-term bullish trend with inherent risk attached. Traders should be on the lookout for any sudden changes in market behavior.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: The trend is your friend
Bitcoin price displays technicals that reinforce the newly established bullish narrative. Traider should keep a close eye on Bitcoin as an uptick and volatility is likely to occur.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH still in an uptrend but caution is justified
Ethereum price has been consolidating within an overall uptrend, but there are signs of a potential trend reversal. Traders should exercise caution and implement effective risk management strategies before entering any trades on the ETH price.
Bitcoin: If BTC bear market ends, $43,000 is the next target for bulls
Bitcoin price shows a clean bounce off a stable support level that paused its retracement and restarted its 2023 bull rally. While the recovery was impressive, it faced massive selling pressure as it approached the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Regardless, the big crypto’s position looks strong and optimistic as it consolidates.