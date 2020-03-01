Setbacks should be very well supported in the 6,000 area, with a higher low sought out in favour of a bullish continuation back above the 2019 high and towards the record high from late 2017 further up. Ultimately, only a weekly close below 5,750 would compromise the constructive outlook. Back above 10,500 further encourages the bullish prospect.
Bitcoin: Is this just a small blip?
Bitcoin is moving lower on Friday but it has found some short term support. The BTC/USD found support at the 2.00 Fib extension level close to 8,500. On the topside, the area to watch for resistance is marked in red. This red zone has been used as support and resistance in the past and if broken could indicate the move lower was just a blip.
ETH/USD deadly weekly evening star followed up with another bearish candle
Ethereum price is trading in the red by 3.30% in the session on Friday. ETH/USD is running towards a complete reversal of 2020 gains.
XRP/USD is stuck in the middle of a very congested area
Ripple trades 2% lower in another down day for cryptos. The price is now between 3 key support and resistance zones.
TRX/USD looks to base out on the hourly chart
TRON bounced back on Friday despite weakness in the major coins. The price now seems to be trying to find a base.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls plot the revenge
Bitcoin's market capitalization settled at $176 billion, which is 62.8% of the total digital assets market.