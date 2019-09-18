Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD manages a hattrick of bullish days

BCH/USD went up from $318.35 to $325.30 in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Elliott Oscillator has charted five bullish sessions in a row.

BCH/USD daily chart

BCH/USD has managed to chart three straight bullish days in a row. Bitcoin Cash has gone up from $318.35 to $325.30 today. The market had a bullish breakout from the triangle formation and is trending above the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The Elliott Oscillator has charted five bullish sessions in a row.

BCH/USD four-hour chart

The four-hour BCH/USD chart went up to $323.85, where it met resistance and dropped to $318.35. The bulls then re-entered the market and took the price back up to $325.30. The four-hour price is trending above the 20-day Bollinger Band, indicating that BCH/USD is currently overpriced. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator has crept back into the overbought zone after exiting it.

BCH/USD hourly chart

The hourly BCH/USD has found support on the upward trending line. The hourly price is also trending above the SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) line was about to cross over the signal line before they both diverged and started trending parallelly to each other.

Key Levels

BCH/USD Overview Today last price 324.8783 Today Daily Change 6.5921 Today Daily Change % 2.07 Today daily open 318.2862 Trends Daily SMA20 296.7928 Daily SMA50 311.2877 Daily SMA100 346.3605 Daily SMA200 311.052 Levels Previous Daily High 327.9449 Previous Daily Low 305.2272 Previous Weekly High 313.062 Previous Weekly Low 291.5357 Previous Monthly High 358.4945 Previous Monthly Low 267.0256 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 319.2668 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 313.9054 Daily Pivot Point S1 306.3606 Daily Pivot Point S2 294.435 Daily Pivot Point S3 283.6428 Daily Pivot Point R1 329.0783 Daily Pivot Point R2 339.8705 Daily Pivot Point R3 351.7961



