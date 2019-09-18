Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD manages a hattrick of bullish days

  • BCH/USD went up from $318.35 to $325.30 in the early hours of Wednesday.
  • The Elliott Oscillator has charted five bullish sessions in a row.

BCH/USD daily chart

fxsoriginal

BCH/USD has managed to chart three straight bullish days in a row. Bitcoin Cash has gone up from $318.35 to $325.30 today. The market had a bullish breakout from the triangle formation and is trending above the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The Elliott Oscillator has charted five bullish sessions in a row. 

BCH/USD four-hour chart

fxsoriginal

The four-hour BCH/USD chart went up to $323.85, where it met resistance and dropped to $318.35. The bulls then re-entered the market and took the price back up to $325.30. The four-hour price is trending above the 20-day Bollinger Band, indicating that BCH/USD is currently overpriced. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator has crept back into the overbought zone after exiting it.

BCH/USD hourly chart

fxsoriginal

The hourly BCH/USD has found support on the upward trending line. The hourly price is also trending above the SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) line was about to cross over the signal line before they both diverged and started trending parallelly to each other.

Key Levels

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 324.8783
Today Daily Change 6.5921
Today Daily Change % 2.07
Today daily open 318.2862
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 296.7928
Daily SMA50 311.2877
Daily SMA100 346.3605
Daily SMA200 311.052
Levels
Previous Daily High 327.9449
Previous Daily Low 305.2272
Previous Weekly High 313.062
Previous Weekly Low 291.5357
Previous Monthly High 358.4945
Previous Monthly Low 267.0256
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 319.2668
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 313.9054
Daily Pivot Point S1 306.3606
Daily Pivot Point S2 294.435
Daily Pivot Point S3 283.6428
Daily Pivot Point R1 329.0783
Daily Pivot Point R2 339.8705
Daily Pivot Point R3 351.7961

 


 

