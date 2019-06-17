Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD falter at a critical area of resistance
- Bitcoin Cash price on Monday is trading in minor positive territory with minor gains of over 0.55%.
- BCH/USD bulls are struggling with heavy supply around $450 price area.
- Price action via the daily chart view is supported by a long-running ascending trend line.
Spot rate: 429.11
Relative change: +0.55%
High: 439.55
Low: 425.11
BCH/USD 60-minute chart
- The price near-term is being comforted by an ascending trend line of support via the 60-minute.
BCH/USD daily chart
- The bulls continue to have much difficulty breaking down supply around $450 territory.
