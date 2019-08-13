Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD defies the crypto market, goes up by 5.71%

- BCH/USD went up from $329.05 to $348.25 over this Tuesday.
- BCH/USD has had a bullish breakout from a triangle formation.
BCH/USD daily chart
While the rest of the crypto market has seen red, BCH/USD has gone up from $329.05 to $348.25 this Tuesday. The latest candlestick is sandwiched between the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) and SMA 50 curves. The most recent candlestick has had a bullish breakout from the triangle formation. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) line was about to cross over with the signal line before it diverged away. This shows that bullish momentum was decreasing before it started increasing again.
BCH/USD 4-hour chart
The 4-hour price chart shows five straight bullish sessions, wherein the price went up from $329.20 to $348.25. The price is trending above the SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. The SMA 20 curve has crossed over with the SMA 50 curve, which is a very bullish sign. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has narrowed slightly, which shows that market volatility is decreasing. The Elliot oscillator shows five straight bullish sessions of increasing intensity.
BCH/USD hourly chart
The hourly market has had a bullish breakout from the green Ichimoku cloud. The price is trending above the SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending around 67.15, right next to the overbought zone.
Key Levels
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|349.4099
|Today Daily Change
|20.3472
|Today Daily Change %
|6.18
|Today daily open
|329.0627
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|323.5532
|Daily SMA50
|355.3376
|Daily SMA100
|374.3579
|Daily SMA200
|278.9801
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|339.7426
|Previous Daily Low
|325.9675
|Previous Weekly High
|356.4503
|Previous Weekly Low
|307.9263
|Previous Monthly High
|428.8945
|Previous Monthly Low
|255.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|331.2296
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|334.4805
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|323.4393
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|317.8158
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|309.6641
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|337.2144
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|345.3661
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|350.9895
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
