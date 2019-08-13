Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD defies the crypto market, goes up by 5.71%

  • BCH/USD went up from $329.05 to $348.25 over this Tuesday.
  • BCH/USD has had a bullish breakout from a triangle formation.

BCH/USD daily chart

While the rest of the crypto market has seen red, BCH/USD has gone up from $329.05 to $348.25 this Tuesday. The latest candlestick is sandwiched between the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) and SMA 50 curves. The most recent candlestick has had a bullish breakout from the triangle formation. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) line was about to cross over with the signal line before it diverged away. This shows that bullish momentum was decreasing before it started increasing again.

BCH/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour price chart shows five straight bullish sessions, wherein the price went up from $329.20 to $348.25. The price is trending above the SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. The SMA 20 curve has crossed over with the SMA 50 curve, which is a very bullish sign. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has narrowed slightly, which shows that market volatility is decreasing. The Elliot oscillator shows five straight bullish sessions of increasing intensity.

BCH/USD hourly chart

The hourly market has had a bullish breakout from the green Ichimoku cloud. The price is trending above the SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending around 67.15, right next to the overbought zone.

Key Levels

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 349.4099
Today Daily Change 20.3472
Today Daily Change % 6.18
Today daily open 329.0627
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 323.5532
Daily SMA50 355.3376
Daily SMA100 374.3579
Daily SMA200 278.9801
Levels
Previous Daily High 339.7426
Previous Daily Low 325.9675
Previous Weekly High 356.4503
Previous Weekly Low 307.9263
Previous Monthly High 428.8945
Previous Monthly Low 255.06
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 331.2296
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 334.4805
Daily Pivot Point S1 323.4393
Daily Pivot Point S2 317.8158
Daily Pivot Point S3 309.6641
Daily Pivot Point R1 337.2144
Daily Pivot Point R2 345.3661
Daily Pivot Point R3 350.9895

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Bitcoin bears sabotage $11,000 support; what next for BTC/USD

Bitcoin sellers ravaged through the tentative support at $11,000. The price action follows a couple of days of consolidation above $11,000. Looking back, last week’s high at $12,343 marked the end of the blissful move from the support around $9,100.

BCH/USD despite session gains price action remains vulnerable given bearish daily technical structure

Bitcoin Cash price in the second half of Tuesday is trading in the green, up some 4.50%. 

XRP/USD vulnerabilities remain tilted to the downside below $0.3000

Ripple's XRP price in the second half of Tuesday is trading in the red, down some 2.05%. 

ETH/USD closing in on $200 support as cryptos dump

Ethereum support at $210 fails to hold: Staring towards $200. If $200 support in penetrated, ETH/USD could breakdown to $190.

