Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD bulls need to breakdown $425-50 range for greater upside pressure

Ken Chigbo
  • Bitcoin Cash price on Thursday in the second half of the session is nursing losses of some 2%. 
  • BCH/USD like many of its peers' price action remains intact of a bullish pennant structure. 
  • The next major barrier to the upside is seen between $425-50 range. 

 

Spot rate:                 408.88

Relative change:      -2.10%

High:                        418.00

Low:                         404.68

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 408.88
Today Daily Change -7.4750
Today Daily Change % -1.80
Today daily open 416.355
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 409.6419
Daily SMA50 378.9176
Daily SMA100 304.0423
Daily SMA200 218.9576
Levels
Previous Daily High 420.0731
Previous Daily Low 407.6011
Previous Weekly High 424.9614
Previous Weekly Low 371.0357
Previous Monthly High 483.1092
Previous Monthly Low 261.4551
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 415.3088
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 412.3654
Daily Pivot Point S1 409.2797
Daily Pivot Point S2 402.2044
Daily Pivot Point S3 396.8076
Daily Pivot Point R1 421.7517
Daily Pivot Point R2 427.1484
Daily Pivot Point R3 434.2238

 

BCH/USD 60-minute chart

  • Near-term ascending trend line via the 60-minute is providing necessary cushion for the bulls. 

BCH/USD daily chart

  • Bullish pennant continues to contain the price at present, still subject to a breakout north. 

