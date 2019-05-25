Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD bulls must breakdown a big barrier at $450 for greater upside

Ken Chigbo
Ken Chigbo FXStreet
  • Bitcoin Cash price in the second half of the session on Monday is trading in the green up with gains of over 1%. 
  • BCH/USD bulls are attempting to breakdown heavy supply around $450 price area. 
  • A surge of life came back into play for the bulls during the session on Sunday, seen across the market. 

 

Spot rate:              438.25

Relative change:  +1.15%

High:                      447.70

Low:                       425.59

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 437.2
Today Daily Change 3.7150
Today Daily Change % 0.86
Today daily open 433.485
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 366.9352
Daily SMA50 318.5459
Daily SMA100 236.3336
Daily SMA200 216.1462
Levels
Previous Daily High 438.2294
Previous Daily Low 390.8874
Previous Weekly High 446.9992
Previous Weekly Low 356.3055
Previous Monthly High 352.3611
Previous Monthly Low 166.4624
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 420.1447
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 408.972
Daily Pivot Point S1 403.5052
Daily Pivot Point S2 373.5253
Daily Pivot Point S3 356.1633
Daily Pivot Point R1 450.8471
Daily Pivot Point R2 468.2092
Daily Pivot Point R3 498.189

 

BCH/USD 60-minute chart

  • The significance of the $450 can be observed via the 60-minute view, where the price has faltered on several occasions this month. 

BCH/USD daily chart

  • Bulls are attempting to breakdown a large barrier that can be seen at $450 price territory, looking like the gateway to further potential upside. 

