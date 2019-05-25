Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD bulls must breakdown a big barrier at $450 for greater upside
- Bitcoin Cash price in the second half of the session on Monday is trading in the green up with gains of over 1%.
- BCH/USD bulls are attempting to breakdown heavy supply around $450 price area.
- A surge of life came back into play for the bulls during the session on Sunday, seen across the market.
Spot rate: 438.25
Relative change: +1.15%
High: 447.70
Low: 425.59
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|437.2
|Today Daily Change
|3.7150
|Today Daily Change %
|0.86
|Today daily open
|433.485
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|366.9352
|Daily SMA50
|318.5459
|Daily SMA100
|236.3336
|Daily SMA200
|216.1462
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|438.2294
|Previous Daily Low
|390.8874
|Previous Weekly High
|446.9992
|Previous Weekly Low
|356.3055
|Previous Monthly High
|352.3611
|Previous Monthly Low
|166.4624
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|420.1447
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|408.972
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|403.5052
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|373.5253
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|356.1633
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|450.8471
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|468.2092
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|498.189
BCH/USD 60-minute chart
- The significance of the $450 can be observed via the 60-minute view, where the price has faltered on several occasions this month.
BCH/USD daily chart
- Bulls are attempting to breakdown a large barrier that can be seen at $450 price territory, looking like the gateway to further potential upside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.