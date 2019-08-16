Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD big retest of breached bearish flag

- Bitcoin Cash price is trading in negative territory, nursing losses of some 0.70% on Friday.
- BCH/USD has retested a breached bearish flag structure, leaving the door open to further downside pressures.
- The price appears to be vulnerable to further downside pressure, given the technical behaviour.
Spot rate: 312.48
Relative change: -1.70%
High: 316.37
Low: 297.70
BCH/USD daily chart
- Price action has seen a retest of a breached bearish flag structure, which leaves BCH vulnerable to further downside pressures.
BCH/USD 4-hour chart
- The price via the 4-hour is moving within a bearish pennant structure, as BCH narrows.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD shoots higher following Bakkt news
Above is the 5-minute BTC/USD chart which shows the powerful surge in volume when the Bakkt announcement was made. The arrow shows the exact time of the release, prior to the story BTC/USD was trading close to 10,000.00 and bouncing off the mean value price for the day.
Ripple price analysis: Confluence detector shows a lack of healthy resistance and support levels
Ripple is currently trending in a flag formation and is priced at $0.259. This Thursday, the bulls kicked in after the price fell to $0.242 and took the price up to $0.264.
Cardano Foundation partners with Berlin blockchain venture studio Konfidio, market reaction muted
The Cardano Foundation revealed that they have partnered up with Berlin blockchain venture studio Konfidio. The main aim of the partnership will be to execute real-world business cases on the Cardano blockchain. According to their announcement:
Ethereum: ETH/USD bear trapped below broken support range
Ethereum defended the support at $170 before a shallow recovery pulled the price above $180. ETH/USD must reclaim position in the broken support range between $190 - $200.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...