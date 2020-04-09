Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
FXStreet

Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: BCH/USD bulls on the launch pad for greater gains

Cryptos |
  • Bitcoin Cash price is trading in the red, with losses of 2.75% in the second half of the session.
  • BCH/USD price action is being capped to the upside by supply at the range of $275-280.
  • The next major target to tackle will be the $300, a breakout and closure above is key.

BCH/USD daily chart

Price action is consolidating via the daily, holding promising heights, with recovery eyed, upon a breakdown of the noted near-term supply. 

BCH/USD 60-minute chart

Near-term price action broke out to the upside of a bear flag, the bulls will need to push back above the void a short bias here. 

 

Spot rate:                260.00 

Relative change:    -2.75%

High:                        274.96

Low:                         253.35

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD may retest $10,000 in May

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD may retest $10,000 in May

BTC/USD hit the intraday high at $7,374 and retreated to $7,270 by press time. The first digital coin has been consolidating gains in a tight range after it had broken above $7,000.

More Bitcoin News

Bitcoin Cash Market Update: BCH/USD retreats from $280 post halving

Bitcoin Cash Market Update: BCH/USD retreats from $280 post halving

Barely a day after Bitcoin Cash reward halving took place, buyers are already experiencing increased pressure from the sellers. The brief rally at the beginning of the week stalled at $280, leaving $300 untested.

More Bitcoin Cash News

TRX/USD faces a strong resistance at $0.01400

TRX/USD faces a strong resistance at $0.01400

TRX is the 16th largest digital asset with the current market value of $907 million. The coin has settled at $0.0136 and stayed mostly unchanged since the beginning of Thursday and on a day-to-day basis. 

More Tron News

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD short-term fate hinges of daily SMA200

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD short-term fate hinges of daily SMA200

ETH/USD recovered from the intraday low of $168.42 and settled at $173.40. The coin has gained 1.1% in the recent 24 hours as the upside momentum has resumed after a short-term consolidation period. 

More Ethereum News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status

Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location