Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
FXStreet

Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: BCH/USD bulls have decent room for fast $300 return

Cryptos |
  • Bitcoin Cash price is trading in the green, with losses of 6.60% in the second half of the session.
  • BCH/USD bulls have the opportunity to run towards the $300 price territory. 
  • Price action has been consolidating over the last three sessions, another breakout eyed. 

 

BCH/USD weekly chart

The price was able to produce a closure in the green last week, with further recovery eyed. Weekly resistance should be noted at the $250 price mark. 

BCH/USD daily chart

Should the bulls break down the above-noted barrier, then a fast move back into $300 could very well be seen. 

 

Spot rate:                 246.05

Relative change:    +6.60%

High:                         246.73

Low:                          231.19

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 249.7646
Today Daily Change 18.4055
Today Daily Change % 7.96
Today daily open 231.3591
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 218.2128
Daily SMA50 275.2842
Daily SMA100 305.2477
Daily SMA200 270.6879
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 240.2322
Previous Daily Low 224.4072
Previous Weekly High 249.8177
Previous Weekly Low 204.4384
Previous Monthly High 353.0056
Previous Monthly Low 135.8533
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 230.4524
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 234.1871
Daily Pivot Point S1 223.7668
Daily Pivot Point S2 216.1745
Daily Pivot Point S3 207.9418
Daily Pivot Point R1 239.5918
Daily Pivot Point R2 247.8245
Daily Pivot Point R3 255.4168

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD approaches $7,000, bulls may be disappointed once again

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD approaches $7,000, bulls may be disappointed once again

BTC/USD resumed the upside trend after a consolidation around $6,700 during the weekend. At the time of writing, BTC is changing hands at $6,930 and the upside momentum is gaining traction.

More Bitcoin News

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD may return to $0.1800 before another bullish assault

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD may return to $0.1800 before another bullish assault

XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.1850 with 2.6% of gains since the start of the day. The third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $8 billion has been moving within a strong bullish trend amid expanding volatility. 

More Ripple News

ETH/USD leaves $154.00 behind, no reversal in sight

ETH/USD leaves $154.00 behind, no reversal in sight

ETH/USD jumped above $154.00 after the bulls managed to clear psychological $150.00. The second-largest digital asset has gained over 7% since the beginning of the day and 5% in the recent 24 hours amid Bitcoin-led recovery on the cryptocurrency market.

More Ethereum News

Cryptocurrency market update: Major cryptos remain on track to post weekly gains

Cryptocurrency market update: Major cryptos remain on track to post weekly gains

Ethereum (ETH/USD) failed to hold above $150 earlier in the week but is still up 15.4% on a weekly basis at $143.50. $150 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of mid-March fall) aligns as the first critical resistance followed by $153.50 (Mar. 20 high).

More Ethereum News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status

Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location