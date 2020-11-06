Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: BCH bulls face critical resistance – Confluence Detector

- Bitcoin Cash bulls took control after bouncing up from the 50-day SMA.
- The price currently faces immediate resistance at the 100-day SMA.
Bitcoin Cash fell from $268.25 to $241.70 in three days between November 2 and November 4. In the process, it broke below the 100-day SMA and 200-day SMA. However, the 50-day SMA managed to stay strong and keep the price up.
The bulls back with a vengeance
Over the last two days, the Bitcoin fork has risen from $240 to $258. In the process, they have managed to cross above the 200-day SMA ($248). Currently, the price faces resistance at the 100-day SMA ($258). A break above this level should give the buyers enough momentum to aim for the $268 resistance barrier, as defined by the daily confluence detector.
BCH/USD daily chart
The daily confluence detector is a handy little tool that helps us define strong support and resistance levels. As per the tool, BCH currently has two notable resistance, at the 100-day SMA ($258) and $268. A break above them will take Bitcoin Cash to $275.
BCH daily confluence detector
The sellers can completely change this bullish outlook by dropping the price below the 200-day SMA ($250). If this happens, the top-5 cryptocurrency lacks healthy support levels that could hold the price up. Any further drop will see BCH fall to the 50-day SMA ($240).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
