- BCH/USD bears took control following a bullish Friday.
- The MACD shows sustained bearish market momentum.
BCH/USD daily chart
BCH/USD bears stepped in following a bullish Friday as the price dropped from $268.67 to $267.53. The price is trending in a downward channel formation and is presently sandwiched between the SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. The MACD shows sustained bearish momentum.
BCH/USD has strong resistance levels at $273.50 (SMA 50), $275.80, $283 and $288.75 (SMA 20). On the downside, we have healthy support levels at $264.75, $261 (SMA 200) and $250.65.
Key levels
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|267.4477
|Today Daily Change
|-1.2550
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|268.7027
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|290.4511
|Daily SMA50
|272.3253
|Daily SMA100
|254.7505
|Daily SMA200
|263.412
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|272.0525
|Previous Daily Low
|261.255
|Previous Weekly High
|294.8808
|Previous Weekly Low
|258.4607
|Previous Monthly High
|306.6192
|Previous Monthly Low
|215.8202
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|267.9278
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|265.3796
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|262.621
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|256.5392
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|251.8235
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|273.4185
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|278.1342
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|284.2159
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD struggles below $11,500 as the upside momentum losing traction
Bitcoin (BTC) has been locked in a tight range under $11,500 for the third day in a row. A short-lived breakthrough attempt failed to yield any meaningful results.
ADA/USD bulls see no light at the end of the tunnel; key resistance at $0.11 unshakable
Cardano has been on a spiral since it traded a yearly high at $0.1554. There was a period of consolidation between $0.14 and $0.15 for at least two weeks before the downtrend intensified.
LINK/USD drifts to the lower border of the range; $16.00 stays unconquered
Chainlink (LINK) is the fifth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $5.1 billion. The coin has lost over 3.8% of its value in the recent 24 hours amid the technical correction of the cryptocurrency market.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD new downtrend is bad news for the bulls
Unfortunately for XRP, bulls were not strong enough to hold the daily uptrend and bears have confirmed a downtrend. It is unclear when the selling pressure will end as there are almost no support levels on the way down.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD massive bull-run lingers – Grayscale report
After rallying remarkably above $12,000 and trading new 2020 highs at $12,500, Bitcoin plummeted to confirm support at $11,600.