Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD rockets higher out from bullish pennant

  • Bitcoin Cash price is trading in the green, with gains of 14.30% in the second half of the session.
  • BCH/USD price action has smashed out to the upside from a bullish pennant structure.
  • The bulls escaped a mundane range of $390 to the upside, and then $360 to the downside. 

BCH/USD daily chart

Price action is breaking out of a narrowing range structure, of which had contained BCH for seven sessions. 

BCH/USD 60-minute chart

A range block formation was observed via the 60-minute chart view, which has been strongly broken down by the bulls. 

 

Spot rate:                 434.27

Relative change:     +14.30%

High:                         438.65

Low:                          378.06

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 436.7734
Today Daily Change 56.9779
Today Daily Change % 15.00
Today daily open 379.7955
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 355.6833
Daily SMA50 276.2126
Daily SMA100 259.8998
Daily SMA200 271.5869
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 384.548
Previous Daily Low 372.3472
Previous Weekly High 397.8693
Previous Weekly Low 307.1881
Previous Monthly High 404.3638
Previous Monthly Low 191.7762
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 377.0079
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 379.8873
Daily Pivot Point S1 373.2458
Daily Pivot Point S2 366.6961
Daily Pivot Point S3 361.045
Daily Pivot Point R1 385.4466
Daily Pivot Point R2 391.0978
Daily Pivot Point R3 397.6475

 

 

