Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD falls further as bears refuse to loosen their stranglehold

- BCH/USD went down from $292.25 to $242.35 this Tuesday.
- The RSI indicator is trending around the oversold zone.
Bitcoin Cash had a heavily bearish Tuesday where the price fell from $292.25 to $242.35. The bears are still not letting go of their stranglehold as the price has fallen further to $228.20. In the process, BCH/USD has had six straight bearish days, falling from $324.30 to $228.20, charting a 29.60% drop in price. The hourly breakdown shows us that BCH/USD has dropped from $276.50 to $240.25 within an hour. Since then, the bulls did try to mount a comeback but were soon overwhelmed by the bears.
BCH/USD daily chart
The price has dropped below the 20-day Bollinger Band, which shows that BCH/USD is currently undervalued. The widening of the 20-day Bollinger jaw shows increasing market volatility. The price is also trending below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The SMA 200 has crossed over both the SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves, which is a bearish sign. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator has had two straight bearish sessions of increasing intensity. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is trending deep inside the oversold zone around 22.30.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
