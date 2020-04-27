Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
FXStreet

Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD bulls need to break $250 to restore buyer faith

Cryptos |
  • Bitcoin Cash price is trading in the red, with losses of 4.15% in the second half of the session.
  • BCH/USD is consolidating after a decent push to the upside last week. 
  • There is room for the price to recover the fall seen in March, but $250 must be broken. 

 

BCH/USD weekly chart

Over the last going on six weeks, the price has offered little in terms of direction, narrowing within a range of $200 to the downside and $250 to the upside. 

BCH/USD daily chart

Daily resistance should be noted at $250, a break and closure above here, could be very inviting to greater upside momentum. Additionally, note that price action via the daily has broken and now retesting a bullish flag structure.

Spot rate:                236.67

Relative change:    -4.15%

High:                        248.08

Low:                         234.34

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 236.9399
Today Daily Change -9.7074
Today Daily Change % -3.94
Today daily open 246.6473
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 236.8298
Daily SMA50 227.2739
Daily SMA100 303.1264
Daily SMA200 269.257
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 249.3876
Previous Daily Low 237.7207
Previous Weekly High 247.2922
Previous Weekly Low 215.7607
Previous Monthly High 353.0056
Previous Monthly Low 135.8533
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 244.9308
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 242.1774
Daily Pivot Point S1 239.7828
Daily Pivot Point S2 232.9183
Daily Pivot Point S3 228.116
Daily Pivot Point R1 251.4497
Daily Pivot Point R2 256.252
Daily Pivot Point R3 263.1165

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

