- BCH/USD is moving within a bearish trend in lockstep with the broader market.
- The recovery is limited by psychological resistance at $300.00.
Bitcoin Cash (BCH), now the fourth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $5 billion, has nearly 10% of its value in recent 24 hours to trade at $284.20 by the time of writing. While BCH/USD has barely changed since the beginning of Wednesday, it is confined to a short-term bearish trend moving in sync with the market.
Read also: Ethereum's creator Vitalik Buterin suggested using Bitcoin Cash blockchain as a temporary solution for ETH scalability issues.
Bitcoin Cash's technical picture
BCH/USD bottomed out at $255 on July 15 and recovered to $311. However, a failure to settle above $300 handle increased the selling pressure on the coin and pushed in back in the range limited by towards $260.00 on the downside.
A sustainable move above psychological $300 strengthened by SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) on a 1-hour chart will mitigate the initial bearish pressure and create an upside momentum with the next focus on $314.00. This local resistance is followed by a stronger barrier at $350 created by SMA200 1-hour and SMA50 4-hour.
On the downside, the initial support comes at the intraday low of $272.00, followed by Tuesday's low touched at $263.00. Once this area is cleared, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $255.00.
BCH/USD, 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
