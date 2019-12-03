Bitcoin Cash Market Update: BCH/USD facing dire resistance at $220

- Bitcoin Cash nurtures the uptrend within an ascending channel.
- Technical indicators such as the RSI and the moving averages suggest that recovery will continue in the near term.
Bitcoin Cash feeble bullish advances keep falling short of $220 crucial hurdle. The recent significant recovery from lows around $191 came close to $230 but the bears trimmed the accrued gains, testing the support at $210.
For now, BCH is doddering at $214 and immediately supported by the 50 SMA on the 4-hour chart. The immediate resistance is $215 but $220 remains to be the toughest hurdle in the near term.
The RSI in the same 4-hour range, suggests that recovery will be gradual but steady. If the indicator continues above 50 and towards 70, BCH could easily take back $220 and focus on $230 and $240 respectively.
On the other hand, the narrowing gap between the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA shows that the technical picture is improving. However, with the MACD having a slightly bearish cross, the presence of the sellers cannot be ignored. Therefore, Bitcoin bulls must ensure that the price stays above $210 and focused on breaking $220.
BCH/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
