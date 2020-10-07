BCHUSD is bearish, now seen in a corrective wave iv, which is a triangle, and is part of a bigger impulse in wave (c) or (iii). At the moment final stages of a triangle are being made, so we would not be surprised by a decisive break below the lower triangle line, which would signal a wave v of (c) or (iii) to be underway. Wave v of (c) or (iii) can later drop below the 200.0 area.
In case of a flat or a more complex pattern on the BCHUSD price can unfold one more leg higher, before a reversal.
BCH/USD, 4h
Interested in our services? We have 50% OFF on Forex and the Crypto market
By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
