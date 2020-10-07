BCHUSD is bearish, now seen in a corrective wave iv, which is a triangle, and is part of a bigger impulse in wave (c) or (iii). At the moment final stages of a triangle are being made, so we would not be surprised by a decisive break below the lower triangle line, which would signal a wave v of (c) or (iii) to be underway. Wave v of (c) or (iii) can later drop below the 200.0 area.

In case of a flat or a more complex pattern on the BCHUSD price can unfold one more leg higher, before a reversal.

BCH/USD, 4h

