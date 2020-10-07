BCHUSD is bearish, now seen in a corrective wave iv, which is a triangle, and is part of a bigger impulse in wave (c) or (iii). At the moment final stages of a triangle are being made, so we would not be surprised by a decisive break below the lower triangle line, which would signal a wave v of (c) or (iii) to be underway. Wave v of (c) or (iii) can later drop below the 200.0 area.

In case of a flat or a more complex pattern on the BCHUSD price can unfold one more leg higher, before a reversal.

BCH/USD, 4h

Bitcoin Cash

Interested in our services? We have 50% OFF on Forex and the Crypto market

By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!

By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Breaking: Ripple launches new Line of Credit on top of the XRP Ledger

Breaking: Ripple launches new Line of Credit on top of the XRP Ledger

Ripple has launched a new beta service on RippleNet called “Line of Credit.” This service allows customers to use their On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) to borrow XRP and get fast access to capital.

More Ripple News

Renowned trading veteran says BTC is ready for a new bull run

Renowned trading veteran says BTC is ready for a new bull run

BTC has finally broken above the symmetrical triangle pattern. The price has managed to cross over the 50-day SMA during this breakout. The community is buzzing right now after Square’s announcement that ...

More Bitcoin News

Uniswap Price Prediction: UNI could be on the verge of a massive bounce

Uniswap Price Prediction: UNI could be on the verge of a massive bounce

After its release, UNI had a massive bull rally towards $8.6, which only lasted a few days. The digital asset is down 62% since its peak and struggling to find the bottom.

More Uniswap News

The bloodbath on the DeFi market is the best time to buy — research

The bloodbath on the DeFi market is the best time to buy — research

The DeFi-tokens shed over 25% of its value in a single day, while the trading volumes collapsed by 30%. The charts of top coins are flashing red, signaling the boom cycle is about to give way to a bust.

More DeFi News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC withstands “perfect storm” of Trump's COVID and BitMEX woes

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC withstands “perfect storm” of Trump's COVID and BitMEX woes

Bitcoin (BTC), the pioneer cryptocurrency, dropped below the local support of $10,600 on Thursday, October 1, and hit the low of $10,363 during early Asian hours on Friday. 

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location