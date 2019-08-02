Bitcoin Cash (BCH) sees new development specs for heightened privacy and double-spend proofs

Bitcoin Cash development team are working on further enhancements around the network.

The documentation detailed from a developer at Bitcoin Cash on the vision for double-spend proofs.

The development with Bitcoin Cash (BCH) further continues, with the software engineers having recently revealed two distinct concepts that aim to boost the BCH network.

Tom Zander a Bitcoin Cash developer has announced that a new documentation regarding the vision of double-spend proofs, which at present exists as a pull request to the alternative BCH implementation Flowee the Hub.

Furthermore, Electron Cash developer Jonald Fyookball did report on the expanded specifications for the Cashshuffle method Cashfusion, a scheme that adds higher levels of privacy to unlinkable coins.