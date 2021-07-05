Bitcoin trades sideways in what looks more like a consolidation of the bear trend than a reversal pattern. This means we are more likely to head lower eventually as we hold strong resistance at 35500/36000.
HOWEVER, a break above 36500 is a short-term buy signal so be ready to reverse out of any shorts & into longs.
Ripple managing a small recovery to strong resistance at 0.7100/7300. This is now key to direction. So bulls need a clear break above here for a short-term buy signal.
Ethereum has climbed steadily to strong resistance at 2300/2350 into the end of the week.
Daily analysis
Bitcoin shorts at very strong resistance at 35500/36000 target minor support at33500/33000. A break below 32500 this week sees 31700/500 before a retest of29000/28500. A double bottom here would help to turn the medium-term outlook positive, although this is looking increasingly unlikely now. Watch for support at27500/27000 on any further losses.
Strong resistance at 35500/36000 has been tested through most of Sunday. A break above 36500 however is a short-term buy signal targeting 38600 & 40000/41000, perhaps as far as resistance at 42400/800.
Ripple crawls higher towards the strong resistance at 0.7100/7300. Shorts here target0.6660/0.6560. ON further losses look for 0.6340/6260. A break below 0.6200 the targets 0.6000/5900 before a retest of 0.5200/5100. 2019 high is at 0.4940. A break below here is catastrophic for bulls & risks a slide to 0.4400/4350.
Shorts at strong resistance at 0.7100/7300 need stops above 0.7350. A break higher can target 0.7800, perhaps as far as 0.8000/8100.
Ethereum bounces back to strong resistance at 2300/2350. Shorts need stops above2400. A break higher is a buy signal targeting strong resistance at 2600/2650. Bulls then need a break above 2700 for a longer-term buy signal.
Holding strong resistance at 2300/2350 targets first support at 2200/2150. If this holds the downside bulls are in with a chance to start to take control long term. Longs need stops below 2050. A break below here is a sell signal targeting 1950 &probably 61.8% Fibonacci support at 1728
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price fails to rally as Elon Musk shifts allegiances to ‘Baby Doge Coin’
Dogecoin price is consolidating in a narrow range as investors move to newer meme coins. This range-bound move for DOGE is similar to what other similar cryptocurrencies are experiencing as the hype around them wither away.
Bitcoin mining difficulty records steepest plunge in history, dropping 28%
After the Chinese government shut down mining farms in the country, the Bitcoin hash rate and mining difficulty took a steep drop. The decline in mining difficulty suggests less competition on the network. Although the rate is unlikely to recover significantly soon ...
MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon eyes equal highs with 11% advance
MATIC price performance is capped by a crucial resistance level that has kept it from rising higher over five times between June 22 and June 29. Therefore, the current uptrend might face a similar rejection, preventing a flip of this barrier.
Vietnam to take a deep dive into crypto with digital currency implementation pilot
Vietnam’s central bank will pilot a cryptocurrency implementation program in the next two years. The government aims to explore the pros and cons of virtual assets while developing an appropriate management mechanism. The recognition of digital currencies by ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.