- Bitcoin's historic data reveals a strong Q4 performance, suggesting upward potential in the coming months.
- King coin's monthly returns have been volatile in 2023, ranging from a 39.83% increase in January to a slump of 11.53% in August.
- Bitcoin 'Pre-Halving Rally' is predicted before the April 2024 run-up to the event
Bitcoin, the top cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is seeing a volatile 2023, with its monthly returns fluctuating from highs of 39.83% in January to lows of -11.53% in August, based on FXStreet calculations. Historical data suggests Bitcoin's cyclical nature with a strong Q4 ahead. So, if history is meant to repeat itself, investors can brace for a rally before the upcoming 2024 halving event scheduled for April.
Also Read: Best period to invest in altcoins is 6-10 months prior to the Bitcoin halving, that's now; analyst says
Bitcoin's quarterly performance paints an optimistic picture
An analysis of Bitcoin's monthly returns shows a strong quarterly performance ahead in 2023. Calculations by FXStreet show that Bitcoin has exhibited average monthly returns of 6.20% in quarter one, 30.49% in Q2, 4.21% in Q3 and 93.38% in Q4 over the last decade. These figures suggest Bitcoin tends to gather upward momentum before the year concludes, with another potential halving rally.
Average quarterly Bitcoin returns between 2013 and 2023
Looking at average monthly returns, traditionally September has been the worst month with negative returns, with October and November expected to push an uptrend. The last quarter for 2023 also precedes the 2024 Bitcoin halving event, scheduled for April.
Based on Rekt Capital analysis of Bitcoin's pre-halving behavior, particularly in 2015, the 189-day period leading up to the 2016 halving offers takeaways for investors considering Bitcoin is approximately 200 days away from the next halving. As per the analysis, the ‘Pre-Halving Period’ could see a Bitcoin price decrease before a 're-accumulation' range takes over. A ‘Pre-Halving Rally’ creates a local top from the buying before a ‘Post-Halving Parabolic Uptrend,’ when the price rises very quickly, as per the market researcher.
Bitcoin price trend before 2016 halving
Bitcoin creates 'lower high' as crypto market is muted
The global crypto market was mute on Monday, with major cryptocurrencies recording minor losses in the 24-hour time frame as a risk-off mood prevailed among investors.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin is hovering around the $27,500 mark, which represents a decline of nearly 60% from its record-breaking peak of $69,000 achieved in November 2021.
Rekt Capital has emphasized that, notwithstanding the favorable macroeconomic indicators, Bitcoin has recently established yet another 'lower high' on Monday, a potential bearish sign.
#BTC— Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) October 9, 2023
As a macro Bull on Bitcoin...
I hate to once again be the BEARer of bad news
But Bitcoin has formed yet another Lower High$BTC #Crypto #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/CDVnRon21v
Meanwhile, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ, recently cautioned against expecting an immediate doubling of Bitcoin price the day after the halving. However, CZ said that the year following the halving often sees multiple all-time highs. The prediction is similar to Rekt Capital’s ‘Post-Halving Parabolic Uptrend.’
Therefore, short-term fluctuations may persist, the historical data and market experts infer a positive trajectory for Bitcoin as it approaches the 2024 halving event. Investors should keep a watchful eye on the accumulation phase, and expect a pre-halving rally in the run-up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
