Bitcoin BTC-USD Elliott Wave Technical Analysis TradingLevels. Price Prediction Today - TradingLounge.
Bitcoin Headline News:Report: Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian’s Seven Seven Six Targets $177M for a Crypto-Centric Fund Called Kryptós.
Crypto Market Summary Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: Comparing Bitcoin to the bearish Apple and the SP500 Elliott Wave count.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Friday's video I will draw up the trading strategy.
Singapore Central Bank Head's Speech Shows Continued Crypto Hostility
It’s no secret that the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has a growing hostility to crypto. A recent address by Ravi Menon, the authority’s managing director, solidified this stance: "Yes to digital asset innovation, no to cryptocurrency speculation.”
MATIC price anticipates strong overhead rejection before crashing 30%
MATIC price shows a tight consolidation after a string of equal lows at $0.758. A bounce off this level will likely reach the midpoint at $0.906 before triggering a crash to $0.647 and $0.598.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: September's Vengeful Decline
Bitcoin price could be hinting at more decline as a last minute influx of transactions comes in near the critical $20,000 barrier. Bitcoin price currently auctions at $19,830 as retail traders are jumping into the market to place their bets on the next directional move.
ApeCoin price could wipe out all of July's gains if this level is breached
Apecoin price shows bearish signals to the end of July. A sweep the lows event targeting $4.42 is in the cards. Since August 1, the APE price has lost 37% of its market value. In recent trading hours, the ApeCoin price was rejected at the $5 zone from the 8-day simple moving average.
Bitcoin: Exploring 2022, the year of BTC fractals
Bitcoin price shows a tight consolidation on a lower time frame – an ascending parallel channel – that repeats the motif of three larger channels that have developed on higher time frames since the start of 2022.